OPINION:(Column) All About Ashville

Apr. 4—Welcome back everyone from spring break and Easter holidays. We hope you are ready to dive right back in to the cities events and activities. The proverbial waters are waiting.

This weekend is the Warehouse Expo Gun and Knife Show. There will be more than 50 tables of guns knives and ammo. Buy sell and trade from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and younger are free and so is parking. There will be food trucks there so you can stay all day.

The Shack Bar and Grill Full Throttle Long Garage rides Bike Night has begun. Be there at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month. Enjoy food, full bar, music, door prizes and a 50-50 raffle at this indoor and outdoor family friendly event. Call 256-467-4588 for more information.

Thursday, April 4, is Youth Night for the high school softball team. These young ladies will receive some well-deserved recognition. They have distinguished themselves as a team besting much bigger schools like Pell City and setting out Talladega with an impressive 15-0 victory among other wins.

Several of the girls have distinguished themselves individually. Molly Northam made first team all area. Jada Burgess has 400 careers strikes. Lexi Saint John was among those nominated for the Gadsden Times player of the week. Every girl on the team has earned her recognition.

However this isn't just about the Lady Bulldogs.

In 1972, title 18 was passed expanding United States public schools sports to include girls' sports teams. At the time, there was an estimated $250,000 girls in the country playing on a sports team, and 2022, there were 3.2 million. Clearly, they have come a long way. But there are more than a million more boys playing on sports teams and there is still gender inequality.

Attending events like these will help give support girls' athletics. It will raise that dollar amount. It will help narrow that gap and make it possible for more girls to reap the physical, mental and psychological benefits of playing team sports.

If you can, please be in the bleachers on the high school pitcher's mound Friday, April 5, at 4:45 p.m. be there for the players. Be there for the school. Be there for the community. Any one of these is reason enough to attend.

But, even more importantly, be there for the girls of today and the women of tomorrow.