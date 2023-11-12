Opinion: Coaching must improve for Texas to continue to win

For the third time in four weeks, the Texas Longhorns (9-1) saw a 20-point lead erode to win by one score on Saturday. The teams they played were not of comparable talent. Texas simply blew it.

Texas faithful should be grateful for the 9-1 start. The coaching staff deserves credit for doing what neither prior coaching staff could do in the seven years before. Nevertheless, unless the Longhorns’ play callers bring a considerably better second half product, season goals are almost likely to come crashing down.

Next up for Texas is the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4), a team that has performed well in Big 12 play. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has his team playing its best football following a 45-13 road victory over BYU.

If you think the matchup with Cyclones should be chalked up as an easy win this week, you’re sorely mistaken. Campbell’s teams have had Texas’ number since 2019. The Longhorns lone win since that season came last year in a 24-21 victory.

Texas is likely about to face a coaching masterpiece in game management, in-game adjustment and talent maximization from Campbell. In recent seasons, that coaching advantage has neutralized the Longhorns’ talent advantage.

Prepare for another tough challenge this week. Texas might be comfortable with a three-score lead at halftime, but Campbell and company are comfortable with erasing it.

Texas needs more from its coaches in the second half. Saturday will reveal whether or not the team has learned from its three blown 20-point leads over the last four games.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire