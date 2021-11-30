Opinion: The right choice to be Notre Dame’s next head coach

I grew up in a home where we didn’t have many new cars during my childhood but instead had plenty of new, used cars. That meant more trips to car dealerships than from the majority, if not all of my friends.

One thing I took away from my dad during those trips were that no matter what deal was promised or pressure was applied, he would always go home to sleep on his thoughts before making a decision so big. The next day he’d then either go back if he still liked the deal or carry on looking for that next vehicle elsewhere.

When I went to bed last night I was thinking the same thing in regards to the Notre Dame coaching search. There are clearly a ton of routes to go, but to me there is one candidate that makes all of the sense even if his background doesn’t perfectly fit the mold of what has worked in the past for Notre Dame hirings.

I wasn’t ready to endorse it last night because of his lack of head coaching experience and the parallels I find to Bob Davie’s resume nearly 25 years ago. It’s a concern but it’s not a deal-breaker. Certainly not with what’s at stake.

Marcus Freeman should be the next head football coach at Notre Dame.

Next: Why Freeman?

As Jack Swarbrick stated himself Tuesday morning, the health of the Notre Dame football program hasn’t been this great during his time in South Bend. Heck, it hasn’t been this strong since the 1993 season concluded.

What Freeman lacks in head coaching experience he makes up for in literally every other category.

He’s young and has an infectious energy that is nearly impossible to match.

He’s clearly a masterful recruiter and willing to get his hands dirty, something the previous head coach was a bit more hesitant to do.

His players clearly love him and love playing for him.

First-time head coaches are thriving at marquee programs after following greats: see Ryan Day at Ohio State, Kirby Smart at Georgia, and what Lincoln Riley did at Oklahoma as examples.

And oh yeah, that defense that didn’t allow a touchdown in the first 14 quarters of football they played this November – yeah, he led that group.

Story continues

Brian Kelly is trying to bring Freeman with him to LSU in a very predictable move. Kelly knows how valuable Freeman is to any college football program not just now but for years down the road. Notre Dame is in a healthy enough place right now that they can greet the Kelly departure as just a speed bump on the course to something great.

But Notre Dame can’t lose Marcus Freeman, too. This would quickly go from a speed bump to an out of control skid that’s about to smash into a guardrail.

If Freeman is to stay then how much more of this coaching staff, which is clearly one of the best in the country, will stay?

Now how much of it is likely to if Freeman were to go elsewhere?

He might not be the perfect candidate based on his lack of head coaching experience, but having a staff of experienced stars like defensive line coach Mike Elston, strength coach Matt Balis, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and run game coordinator Lance Taylor (just to name a few), the support he’d get to succeed would be unrivaled nationally except for in Tuscaloosa.

So after sleeping on it and having to speak it on it this morning Jack, make the right move and hand over the keys to the Ferrari to Freeman and see this program go to heights it hasn’t reached since before the internet was easily accessible.

