OPINION: Chasing the white whale

Jun. 10—For most of his tenure as the athletic director at Eastern Kentucky University, Matt Roan — unwittingly or not — channelled the spirit of Captain Ahab.

Much like the character in Herman Melville's book "Moby Dick," Roan was chasing after something he had very little chance of catching.

No. Not a whale.

Something much, much bigger.

The former EKU AD was determined to find a league — any league — which would give the Colonels an opportunity to elevate their football program to upper tier of NCAA Division I competition.

Give him credit.

He tried. and tried. and tried. and tried.

With absolutely no success, though.

And with each passing year, the newest plan to finally capture the white whale (or cash cow, in this instance) seemed more and more absurd.

The final concept was a far-fetched idea to merge the ASUN with the WAC, forming a 12-team league in which all the member schools would transition from the FCS to the FBS at the same time. When the concept of the project leaked, the plan was panned by most, forcing Roan and others to backtrack and downplay the idea.

Captain Ahab pressed on, though.

Harpoon in hand.

Watching. Waiting. Hoping.

Roan never even got a glimpse of the white whale.

In the end, however, he left EKU for a school which had already reeled in its big catch. James Madison got an invite to Conference USA — an FBS league — in 2021 and played in a big-time bowl game this past season.

Roan's quest is over.

The question that remains, though, is what does EKU do now?

On Wednesday, the school will officially announce its new athletic director. Kyle Moats spent the past 15 seasons as the AD at Missouri State. His son, Kirk, is a Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Success at EKU.

Moats leaves an institution which was just recently offered — and accepted — an invitation to join Conference USA to come to an organization which desperately wants the same opportunity.

Interesting.

Indeed.

Moats did at Missouri State what Roan was unable to do at EKU.

Can he do it again? Here?

Why not?

And he will certainly have the full support of the most powerful people on campus.

During his tenure, EKU President David McFaddin has been extremely supportive of the school's attempt to transition to the FBS. and the hiring of Moats shows that the administration is still full speed ahead in the pursuit of something they may never be able to catch.

The reward is just too tantalizing.

Even when your ship is slowly sinking.

Ask Captain Ahab.