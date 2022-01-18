Opinion: Cardinals complete late-season collapse with embarrassing playoff loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Super Wildcard Weekend? For the Cardinals, it was Stupor Wildcard Weekend.

Embarrassment is too kind of a word to describe their performance in 34-11 loss to the Rams in the first round of the playoffs Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

It was the kind of defeat that makes fans question their loyalty, coaches and players their choice of professions and owners the wisdom of continuing to employ those responsible for embarrassing them.

It’s doubtful Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill will order any nameplate changes on office doors, but you couldn’t blame him if he did.

At the very least, he should place his head coach and quarterback on performance improvement plans. Come to think of it, there's no reason to stop there. Put the whole football operation on one.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Never miss a snap - sign up now for exclusive content

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: More excitement ahead after NFL's wild-card round?

With an alleged offensive guru, coach Kliff Kingsbury, calling plays and a No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray, playing quarterback, the Cardinals had minus-4 yards of offense after four possessions. They didn’t gain a first down until seven minutes were left in the second quarter, didn’t cross midfield until midway through the third quarter and didn’t score until 4:11 left in the third quarter.

By then it was 28-7.

But it wasn’t just an offensive breakdown that cost the Cardinals. They did not play complementary football. Special teams gaffes gave the offense bad field position. So did a defense that never stopped the Rams. And so did an offense that alternated between manhandled and rattled.

Monday’s game wasn’t a collapse, just the end of one. It was the last pillar to fall.

It's hard to believe the team that played Monday night started 7-0, that it was the same one that was 10-2 with a two-game lead in the NFC West, that it was coached by the same guy that appeared on his way to a lucrative contract extension.

Story continues

Then, the Cardinals lost four of their last five regular-season games and now five of their last six overall. Monday night, the Cardinals choked on the dust produced by their own implosion.

As is his custom after a loss, Kingsbury praised the opponent. He said he and his staff will look at what went wrong in the game and how the Cardinals ended the season.

"Experience is a big part of it," he said. "There is only one way to experience playoff football, and that's to go through it. Unfortunately, we didn't play our best game. But I think you just have to go through these moments and learn from it, grow from it and use it as motivation."

Funny, the Bengals with a young quarterback and a third-year coach didn't have a problem winning a playoff game last weekend.

It's notable that Kingsbury's players didn't fall back on the lack of experience excuse their coach used.

Defensive tackle J.J. Watt called the end of the season a "massive failure" considering how well the Cardinals played in the first two months.

Receiver Christian Kirk called it embarrassing. Murray agreed with both assessments.

What should concern Bidwill and General Manager Steve Keim is that Monday night's performance was not an isolated one. The Cardinals have been through playoff-like moments before the last two years and wilted each time.

Neither coach nor quarterback has yet to come through in big moments with the Cardinals. Kingsbury’s teams have peaked in November, and for all the talk about Murray loving the big stage, he has flopped on the NFL's.

Over the last two years, the Cardinals are 0-5 in games when a victory would have clinched a playoff spot. And they are now 0-1 in the playoffs.

The Cardinals have crumbled in the latter half of each of Kingsbury’s three seasons. That's a trend that should disturb Bidwill and Keim.

Not that Keim should be absolved of blame. His first-round choice two years ago, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, was a part-time player Monday night. This year's first-round choice, linebacker Zaven Collins, barely played on defense.

And everyone has been waiting for Murray, the first overall pick in 2019, to take the next step. That has a different definition for many of us, but to me, it's leading the Cardinals to meaningful victories in December and January. That's what is expected of No. 1 draft picks.

The Cardinals talked all last week about being ready for the moment. Kingsbury expected Murray to play his best game ever. Murray said he was raised to play in a game like Monday night’s.

For a franchise that’s made the playoffs only six times in 34 seasons in Arizona, the Cardinals know all too well what it’s like to be blown out in the playoffs.

The Vikings beat them by 20 in the 1998 season, the Saints by 31 in 2009 and the Panthers by 34 points in 2015.

But all three of those Cardinals teams won playoff games the week prior.

Never before have the Arizona Cardinals been embarrassed in the playoffs as badly as they were Monday night.

That overshadows this season’s smaller accomplishments: winning 11 games and advancing to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The NFL is built to allow teams to avoid long playoff droughts. Nearly half the teams make it these days.

This team was built to accomplish more. The “more” part was winning a playoff game or two, or at least playing well in a loss.

Quite the opposite happened Monday night, which brings into question which direction the Cardinals are headed.

For the second consecutive year, Kingsbury said a priority in the offseason will be searching for reasons why his team collapsed again in the second half of the season. A good place to start is with the current occupant of the head coach's office.

Reach Kent Somers at Kent.Somers@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @kentsomers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kliff Kingsbury needs to look at himself after Cardinals' collapse