Opinion: Bubba Wallace noose incident leaves stain on the sport

Placing a noose in his pit stall is a flagrant act of racism and hatred that was clearly aimed to literally terrorize the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top level. It’s like something that you’d expect from the bad old days of racial segregation – and that clearly belongs in the history books, not the NASCAR pit road.

Whoever did this wretched stunt has no place in our sport, and I hope NASCAR tracks down the perpetrator and bans them for life. We’ve been told the FBI are now on the property in Talladega, so that should aid the investigation.

It feels like society has come a long way in terms of equality in recent years, but clearly nowhere near far enough. Something like this can’t be allowed to drag us backwards to bleaker times. Equally, it cannot be ignored.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro and a NASCAR official

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro and a NASCAR official NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media