Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau gets bugged by 'Brooksie' at the Memorial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Bryson DeChambeau stood over his golf ball in the rough next to the 12th green when suddenly he whirled and swatted at the cicada attacking his concentration.

Two holes later, on the 14th tee, DeChambeau shook his head in disgust while swiping at cicadas like a snacker wiping crumbs from his shirt.

Contrary to what you may have heard, none of the cicadas was named Brooks Koepka. It is true, however, that inverted symbolism played out at the Memorial Tournament on Friday as DeChambeau went full Bruce Lee on the insects. Translated: DeChambeau typically is the one doing the bugging.

At least that is the standard storyline, that the blonde bomber in the Ben Hogan hat is more annoying than the red-eyed, winged party killers. (Related: an outside-the-box golfer such as DeChambeau only comes along once every 17 years or so).

Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 11th hole at the Memorial Tournament on Friday.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 11th hole at the Memorial Tournament on Friday.

You know … “Bryson acts like the smartest guy in the room.”

And …“Bryson won’t let you forget he’s the mad scientist, revolutionizing the game with his length off the tee and his 2.7 million-calories-a-day diet.”

And … “Bryson makes NASCAR drivers look like endorsement slackers with how often he mentions his sponsors.”

And … “Bryson makes Phil Mickelson appear authentic.”

Fans watch as Bryson DeChambeau hits onto the 11th green at the Memorial on Friday.
Fans watch as Bryson DeChambeau hits onto the 11th green at the Memorial on Friday.

Is some of the grenade tossing justified? Sure. DeChambeau revels in his intelligence and does himself no favors with his occasional on-course behavior that comes off as whiny and condescending, like when he took a rules official to task in July at the Memorial or two weeks earlier when he went off on a TV cameraman whose lens lingered too long as DeChambeau struggled on seventh hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Or, like on Friday when the defending U.S. Open champion contacted security after taking exception with fans taunting him by yelling “Brooksie,” as in Koepka.

"Bryson had an issue with some spectators and notified security, who dealt with them," a tour media representative confirmed.

FEUD: DeChambeau's mere presence annoys Koepka in previously un-aired video

FOLLOW LIVE: Memorial Tournament 2021 second-round coverage

GOLF FEUDS: Go back way before the Koepka-DeChambeau donnybrook

MEMORIAL: Field includes seven of top 10 players in world, but no live feud

Complaining millionaires are never a good look. But strong personalities, such as DeChambeau and his feud buddy Koepka, help the game more than hurt it. They can be annoying, but at least they are interesting, which helps explain why the largest galleries at Muirfield Village Golf Club belonged to DeChambeau, who won the 2018 Memorial, and playing partners Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

Of that trio, DeChambeau and Spieth ooze with intrigue. Cantlay, the 2019 Memorial winner, has more personality than his straight-faced visage suggests, but he was not the reason for the swarming spectators, who pressed in to watch the Thinker (DeChambeau) and the Talker (Spieth).

Funny how these things work. Before DeChambeau arrived on tour in 2016, Spieth was maybe the most interesting player in the game. The young Texan’s “aw shucks” image also made him extremely popular with fans, who enjoyed hearing the three-time major championship winner share his triumphs and tragedies with caddie Michael Greller.

If Spieth thinks it, he says it. DeChambeau is less vocal overall, but is not afraid to speak his mind. He just needs to work on speaking it more eloquently. Or maybe without sounding entitled. Then again, it is not like the long hitter is lacking in fan support.

Bryson DeChambeau looks on as Jordan Spieth putts on No. 12 on Friday.
Bryson DeChambeau looks on as Jordan Spieth putts on No. 12 on Friday.

Given a choice, I’m guessing fans would rather follow DeChambeau than Koepka, who is stoic bordering on stuck up. Koepka is long off the tee, which sells tickets, and more accomplished, having won four majors to DeChambeau’s one. But DeChambeau is longer and more entertaining, his drives on Friday landing in spots seldom seen at the Memorial, which is both good and bad for the 27-year-old from Modesto, California.

The good: DeChambeau ranked second in average driving distance through the first round of the Memorial (299.9 yards). The bad: he ranked 117th in driving accuracy.

That dichotomy of long-but-not-always-straight played out to the delight of the Memorial galleries. At No. 15 he blasted his drive 312 yards into the fairway as fans circling the tee box oohed and aahed. But two holes earlier, at No. 13, he pushed his drive so far out of bounds it crossed a property line fence on the fly, nestling at the base of a tree in a homeowner’s back yard.

Almost immediately after the errant drive, DeChambeau let out an “Oh, shoot.” And, yes, he really said “shoot,” which may seem a small thing but signifies who DeChambeau is deep down: a nerdy know-it-all trying to navigate sudden celebrity. Sometimes, when substituting fake for friendly, he gets lost along that path.

But not always. As DeChambeau slumped toward the 18th tee after double-bogey at No. 17, a lad of maybe 4 or 5 yelled, “It’s OK, Bryson.”

The player turned, “Aw, thanks buddy.”

The sentiment seemed real, bugging no one.

Contant Rob Oller at roller@dispatch.com and follow him on Twitter @rollerCD.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bryson DeChambeau taunted by Brooks Koepka fans at Memorial golf event

Recommended Stories

  • Before he became a star, Matt Damon joined Francis Ford Coppola to make the best John Grisham movie

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: Because the new Conjuring movie didn’t scratch our itch for (supernatural) legal fireworks, we’re coping with four days of courtroom dramas.

  • Professional soccer player indicted on fraud charges in alleged $215K catfishing scheme

    Union Omaha's Abdul Osumanu is accused of working with another man to defraud two people over the last four years.

  • We've never seen this version of LeBron James in the playoffs before

    LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.

  • Hendrick Motorsports executive: 'We owe an apology' to Chip Ganassi Racing

    Hendrick Motorsports Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Andrews issued an apology to collaborative-partner organization Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday, taking responsibility for the performance of Ganassi’s engines during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We have made some corrections there and I do have to say that those are some of the […]

  • One-of-a-kind big man named Idaho’s top boys basketball player. ‘He changes the game.’

    He turned down a Division I offer to attend a national prep school powerhouse next season.

  • Christian college ends program citing gender, sex guidelines

    A small Christian university outside Philadelphia shuttered its highly regarded social work program partly because school officials say the accrediting agency was attempting to impose sexuality and gender values that don't align with the university's religious mission. According to those officials, the decision by the Cairn University Board of Trustees on May 24 had been under consideration for almost a year because of funding and enrollment concerns.

  • Bears could reportedly be up for sale soon due to 'internal strife' in McCaskey family

    Virginia Halas McCaskey is both the oldest and longest-tenured owner in the NFL.

  • Not a misprint: One of Amazon's top-selling 24-inch smart TVs is on sale for $100

    Early Prime Day steal: Save over 40 percent on the TV that won the hearts of nearly 8,000 shoppers.

  • Marvel’s new series ‘Loki’ will fix Endgame’s biggest controversy

    It has been several weeks since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up, delivering the story we knew we were going to get. We learned how Falcon (Anthony Mackie) becomes the new Captain America and how Bucky (Sebastian Stan) starts being an Avenger in earnest. After a well-deserved break from Marvel Cinematic Universe stories, …

  • Five things to know about UCLA softball's Maya Brady: Yes, she's related to the Super Bowl guy

    The redshirt freshman is an elite softball player for the UCLA Bruins and has an elite athletics family.

  • ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons: ‘We're quite happy with being strange’

    Billy F Gibbons’s life’s work began on Christmas Day 1962. Thirteen years old for barely a week, at home in Houston he’d been pestering his parents for a guitar or a set of drums. Eight years earlier, his mother had taken him and his sister to see Elvis Presley; age seven, his musician father had driven him to a recording session by BB King. With rock’n’roll and the blues already in his bloodstream, it was the gift of a sunburst Gibson Melody Maker and a small Fender Champ amplifier that put him

  • Golf-Mel Reid credits Brooks Koepka after sparkling opening round

    Mel Reid said advice she received this week from four-time major champion Brooks Koepka about competing on golf's biggest stages played a key role in her preparation heading into the U.S. Women's Open. Englishwoman Reid fired a four-under 67 in cold and windy conditions at The Olympic Club on Thursday to take a one-stroke clubhouse lead to get her bid for her first major title off to a sparkling start.

  • From feuds to COVID, Grayson Murray is a golf pro who isn’t afraid to express opinions

    The Raleigh native is back home playing in the Rex Hospital Open.

  • When will Harriet Tubman adorn the $20 bill?

    President Biden's White House basked in praise from allies in its early days when it pledged to look for ways to "speed up" the process of putting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson, who owned enslaved people and forcibly relocated Native Americans.

  • Tennis-Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens

    Naomi Osaka should be supported and applauded for her decision to withdraw from the French Open to focus on her mental health, former U.S. Open champion and WTA Players' Council member Sloane Stephens said on Tuesday. Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression for three years. "Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her, because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first round victory.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Serena Williams digs deep to overcome spirited Mihaela Buzarnescu at French Open

    A strong day for American tennis saw Serena Williams fight her way through to the third round, and a meeting with compatriot Danielle Collins, despite strapping around her right thigh which might suggest an injury concern further down the line. Williams needed a third set – as well as a strong serving day – to slip past Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu by a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 scoreline. It was a win, but not a convincing one. Williams’ movement still looks short of the fluidity which might make her a con

  • PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

    Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.

  • Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

    The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments