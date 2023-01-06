Opinion: Browns should end Jadeveon Clowney’s season today

As the Cleveland Browns get set to close out their disappointing 2022 campaign against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they now have a new distraction to work through. Speaking with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland dot com, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney thought it was a wise idea to throw haymakers at his coaches, the defensive scheme, and even teammate Myles Garrett as he prepares to exit the organization at the beginning of next week.

Clowney seemed to have been lamenting his production and usage in a scheme that saw him reach heights in both sacks and quarterback hits that he had not seen since 2018. After willingly signing back up to play across from Garrett, and in the same scheme that he thrived in a year ago, Clowney’s production has plummeted. And he is seemingly pointing fingers everywhere but at himself.

The Browns should not wait until after the Steelers game. There is little shot he even dresses now after his tantrum with one game to go, and with nothing to play for in Week 18, there is no reason for Clowney to return to Berea at all.

They have two rookie pass rushers that could use the reps in Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. Two young players who will appreciate the reps they are getting as well. And with no playoffs to play for, the Browns would be wise to allow themselves another full game to evaluate those players.

The Browns cannot let Jadeveon Clowney dress against the Steelers and should send him home for an early vacation.

List

Amari Cooper has his eyes on a career-high vs. Steelers

Browns Amari Cooper Steelers

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire