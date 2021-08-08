Opinion: Bobby Bowden was special, a one-of-a-kind coach who will never be replicated

On Sept. 22, 2001, Bobby Bowden was the coach of a program that had finished in the top-five for 14 straight years. I was a 21-year-old intern assigned to cover a game at North Carolina that his powerful Florida State Seminoles, with all their mystique and swagger, were heavily favored to win.

It did not go as planned. In fact, it turned into a stunning, humiliating day for Bowden. In retrospect, the Seminoles’ 41-9 loss was a harbinger of the program’s decline that would eventually lead to a messy, forced retirement several years later. But on that day, to see Florida State get beat like that was unthinkable. It just didn’t happen.

I’m not sure exactly what I expected as I made my way down from the press box to the field that day as a young, inexperienced reporter, but what I found stuck with me forever.

LEGEND: Bowden died on Sunday at age 91

It wasn’t just Bowden’s class and grace and willingness to answer every question about the defeat he had absorbed, it’s that when the doors to the locker room swung open, every single player and coach followed his lead, sitting at their lockers waiting to answer for what had just happened. Total accountability. Complete transparency. Win or lose, you step up and take responsibility. A world that, in many ways, no longer exists in college sports.

Bowden died on Sunday at age 91, and we can safely say there will never be another like him.

I cannot say I knew Bowden all that well. I spoke with him a handful of times over the years, but by the time I began covering college football on a significant basis, he had already left the sport.

But to me, what he represented was a time when college football was more accessible to the masses and the media, when coaches were less guarded and buttoned-up, when everything that happened Monday through Friday was more authentic and fun.

These days, college football programs are corporations. Coaches’ images are manicured and their programs are cloistered. Players are coached up on boring talking points that won’t create controversial sound bytes, and nearly every bit of approved media content is choreographed to paint the program in the best light possible. Then, when things go badly, the natural instinct is to close everyone off to the world.

Florida State coach Bobby Bowden and Peter Warrick celebrate their win after the Seminoles beat Virginia Tech 46-29 in the Sugar Bowl to secure the 1999 national title.

Bowden wasn’t like that. No matter what you thought of Florida State, Bowden made sure it was all there for everyone to see.

“He was most revealing at the most stressful times, and when you think about people in that position, you can’t say that about too many others,” said Malcolm Moran, a longtime sportswriter at USA TODAY and other publications who now directs the Sports Capital Journalism program at IUPUI. “It was a different world.”

Moran remembers covering Bowden in 1981, just as his program was becoming relevant on the national scene, when they were in the middle of a brutal stretch of five straight road games. In fact, the Seminoles had won at Ohio State and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks and had come to Dan Marino-led Pittsburgh ranked No. 11.

“I asked the (sports information director) at the time, Mark Carlson, if there was any chance I could get in the locker room before the game just to hear what he says,” Moran recalled. "And Mark says, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll ask.’ Then, before the game, he comes up in the press box and said, ‘Let’s go for a walk’ and he takes me down in this decrepit visiting locker room at Pitt and he delivers this inspiring thing like, ‘Men, I admire what you’ve done. There isn’t a team in the country that played a stretch like this, so let’s go take care of business,’ and the players were ready to knock down the door. They had their lunch handed to them. They were out of gas, but that’s the only time I’ve ever gotten access to a dressing room before a game. I can’t imagine anyone else being willing to do that.”

Bowden would also have informal “Breakfast with Bobby” sessions with the media every Sunday after home games, where any topic was on the table and pretty much everything was on the record.

“You felt like you were talking to your dad or your high school football coach and anything was on the table,” said Dennis Dodd, a college football columnist for CBS Sports. “You knew it was special because no one else did that. It was all informal, no agenda. Win or lose he’d go out there.”

Said Moran: “It was unlike anything else, and you’d learn a lot. His candor, just how honest he was. And as good as he was, he was even better immediately after a loss.”

There are a lot of reasons why Bowden was willing to spend so much time promoting his program through the media. For one thing, he had to take the back roads to the big time, starting at South Georgia State College and then Howard College (now called Samford) before making his way to West Virginia. In those kinds of jobs, you tend to welcome any attention you can get. Back then, college football barely existed in the national media outside of Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama and maybe a few others.

And Bowden was naturally a people person who had a gift for being able to reach folks from every walk of life, which made him the perfect vessel for an upstart program without a conference affiliation that embraced the spotlight.

“The fact he treated everyone the same showed by his players,” Dodd said. “Deion Sanders could play for him and so could Chris Weinke and everyone in between, and he could get the most out of them.”

And it happened at the perfect time for college football. By the 1990s when the Seminoles were really rolling, the sport began to explode on television and Florida State was on it almost every week. Bowden’s accessibility meant that the Seminoles got a lot of coverage, and people all over the country felt as though they really knew him and his players. Whether they liked what they saw was up to them, but Florida State was undoubtedly a force of nature that helped bridge the gap for a regional sport to become national.

“Their consistency and the way they went about their business is a big part of that history,” Moran said. “I never thought this was some kind of ploy. I just think he was smart enough to realize, especially when he was getting started there, that they had a product to sell.”

Those days are gone for college sports. It’s serious business now, with high stakes and high-strung coaches trying to manage incredible pressure and responsibility in a completely different media environment. The way Bowden ran his program back then would be unrecognizable now because most coaches and administrators believe there’s more to lose than to gain.

In a sense, he was the last of his kind. But everyone involved in college football is better off for Bobby Bowden having been part of it.

