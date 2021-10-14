Opinion: Being bold has always been the Raider way. Silent owner Mark Davis has forgotten that.

As their work week resumed under drastically different circumstances than anyone could have anticipated, the Las Vegas Raiders did their best to move on from the Jon Gruden debacle Wednesday and turn their focus back to football.

General manager Mike Mayock, who now assumes a larger leadership role with Gruden gone, and interim coach Rich Bisaccia said all the right things in their news conference. Mayock condemned Gruden’s racist, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails that were leaked last week. Bisaccia reiterated the Raiders’ commitment to diversity. Both expressed sadness. Mayock professed support for the Raiders' players of color and Carl Nassib, the team’s openly gay defensive lineman.

The GM and interim coach expressed confidence that the men under their charge would be able to turn the focus back to football and build on their 3-2 start to the season. Quarterback Derek Carr followed with a news conference of his own and echoed Mayock and Bisaccia.

But one important voice is noticeably absent as the Raiders try to escape the dark cloud hanging over them since last week, when Gruden’s communications became public. Owner Mark Davis remained far from the spotlight on Wednesday, briefly speaking to only one reporter. And when he did, Davis missed the mark.

Raiders owner Mark Davis

"I have no comment,” Davis told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers."

Davis had a golden opportunity to convey a strong message about accountability. He had a chance to further distance himself and his franchise from the ugliness that Gruden so casually expressed in those emails -- against NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, women and homosexuals. He had a chance to let his players of diverse backgrounds and sexual orientations know that the organization they play for fully supports them and will not tolerate those who view them as lesser individuals.

Story continues

Instead, Davis only fueled confusion while acting as if he and his team were the victims of some great injustice.

“Ask the NFL. They have all the answers,” he said.

NEW PATH: Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia looks to move team forward

NO COMMENT: Raiders owner says "ask the NFL" about Gruden

NFLPA LEADER DISCUSSES RACIST EMAIL: DeMaurice Smith opens up on Jon Gruden, racism in the NFL and more

Maybe Davis is still miffed at how the emails involving his ex-coach leaked, while the other 650,000 emails and details about an investigation into the long-running workplace misconduct of the Washington Football Team remain private.

Maybe he’s wondering why Gruden became the target, while Washington owner Daniel Snyder remains protected by the league despite running an organization where sexual misconduct was so rampant that more than 40 female employees filed legal complaints.

Makes sense. A lot of other people share the same questions.

But Davis could have conveyed a strong message of condemnation for Gruden’s actions, and for those who think like him, while still questioning the NFL on its double-standard.

Voicing his support for the very people hurt by Gruden’s words would have spoken volumes. It could have helped plant the seed that there’s no place in the NFL or society for the thinking that Gruden and his buddies espoused. Demanding accountability from the NFL could have helped ensure justice for the women affected by the mistreatment they endured while working for Washington.

Davis perhaps felt it was best to keep his thoughts to himself and not violate the code of “Protect the Shield.” But he hinted at his displeasure with the league. Why not go all-in? Why not speak with boldness if right is right?

Bold has always been the Raider way thanks to the standard that Davis’ father, Al Davis, set years ago.

As Mayock put it on Wednesday, “The way I grew up, the Raiders always stood for diversity. They had the first Latino quarterback, Tom Flores, who became the first Latino head coach. … Art Shell, the first African-American head coach, Amy Trask, the first female CEO.”

Mayock’s point: Gruden’s words blatantly contradicted everything the Raiders have always stood for.

Davis did find Gruden’s behavior troubling, Mayock said.

“Mark Davis had a tough time with this. He had to do his due diligence (and) gather facts,” Mayock said. “...He has always preached diversity, social justice and (rejection of) domestic violence .... He's been consistent in his messaging, and as far as the Jon Gruden situation, we respect his decision and we're going to move ahead accordingly.”

Last week, Davis released a statement after Gruden's racist remarks about Smith surfaced.

The statement read, “The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for. We were first made aware of the email late yesterday by a reporter and are reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time.”

But aside from a brief statement Monday stating he had accepted Gruden’s resignation, Davis’ no-comment to Gutierrez stood as his only public response, which was grossly inadequate.

Davis had a chance to send a clear message while offering a strong display of leadership for a locker room and franchise desperately in need of it. But more importantly, he had a chance to make a positive impact that could have extended beyond football.

Unfortunately, he whiffed.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders used to be bold. Silent owner Mark Davis has forgotten that.