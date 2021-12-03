Opinion: Antonio Brown lowers himself to a new low, and now should pay the price

Maybe Antonio Brown was scared.

Maybe he - along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Edwards and former teammate John Franklin III - worried about side effects from the COVID-19 vaccination, just like many other Americans, who have opted against getting the shot.

Or maybe still don’t take this whole COVID-19 thing seriously and thought, "Vaccine, schmaccine!"

We don’t really know, and given Brown’s history, it’s hard to find logic in much of what the talented yet troubled wide receiver does.

But we do know this: by turning in fake vaccination cards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to give the appearance of satisfying league protocol to ensure more freedoms in their day-to-day lives, the trio of football players have lowered themselves to the lowest of lows.

Not only did they deceive the NFL and their employer, they also have betrayed the trust of their coaches and teammates while putting them and other Buccaneers employees and the families of each of those groups of people at risk of serious illness or worse.

For those violations, the NFL has leveled a three-game suspension against each player.

But the Buccaneers truthfully should carry the punishment a step further and release Brown, who came to the team last year with a checkered past after volatile and disruptive behavior while with the Steelers and Raiders, and questionable off-field behavior that prompted his release after a short stint with the Patriots.

Once again, he has proven himself to be a selfish individual who doesn’t believe rules or the law applies to him, and this time, it could have carried consequences that extended well beyond himself.

And this wasn’t just a mistake, or some matter of personal or religious conviction.

By securing fake vaccine cards, Brown deliberately gave the NFL, his team and health and safety the finger, but in the shadiest of ways.

Brown, Edwards and Franklin all seemingly believed they had figured out a way to beat the system. And for a while, they had. Had it not been for Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, who put his former employer on blast while also accusing the wide receiver of failing to pay him $10,000 in wages, Brown and his two buddies may have continued to skate while putting others’ health at risk.

All because they wanted to live the good life.

Antonio Brown has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to strict protocols, which makes life a lot less enjoyable for unvaccinated players.

They must be subject to daily COVID testing. They must always wear masks. They can’t eat with their teammates, must travel to road games on separate flights, can’t leave their hotel rooms, can’t attend large gatherings.

Those who have received the vaccine can, for the most part, conduct their lives in a normal manner.

Brown, Edwards and Franklin didn’t want to get the vaccine, and that’s fine. Ill-advised, perhaps, but it’s no crime. There are plenty of NFL players who weren’t comfortable with getting the vaccine, and because of that, they accept the restrictions they must follow.

But Brown and Co. didn’t want to live such rigid lives.

And so, they decided the best way to gain freedom was to lie.

Let’s not lump these guys in with Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback drew the ire of some fans and some media members, and even some league insiders, because he responded to reporters’ questions about his vaccination status by saying “I have been immunized,” and allowed them to think that meant vaccinated.

Rodgers didn’t want to deal with the public backlash to his decision not to get the shot.

But he was fully forthcoming with his team, and he adhered to the requirements of daily testing and mask-wearing in meetings and other indoor settings on team property.

This isn’t the same thing.

Coaches and players lie in press conferences all the time. But what matters in this regard is how they operate behind closed doors.

Brown, who did spend time on the COVID-reserve list in September, had been walking around, breathing on teammates, coaches, trainers. He did so while only getting tested once every two weeks (as vaccinated individuals are required), so who knows how long he was potentially subjecting others to risk of catching COVID.

And after he returned from his own bout with the virus, he continued his reckless and deceitful ways.

It’s unclear who of the three players hatched the idea of the fake vaccine cards, but Ruiz had alleged a teammate had hooked Brown up. Edwards, who has two defensive touchdowns this season, is a third-year player. Franklin has spent portions of three seasons on practice squads.

So, the 33-year-old Brown had the opportunity to display some maturity and leadership and discourage the two from this transgression.

Instead, he went along with it, and now adds yet another black mark to his tarnished legacy that includes outbursts, immaturity, disruptive behavior in forcing his way off of two teams and incidents of domestic abuse.

Brown came to the Buccaneers knowing that he had to work to repair his image and to remain in the good graces of an organization that followed the urgings of Tom Brady and gave him a fourth chance.

He added another dimension to an offense that already boasts talented receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brown recorded a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl win over Kansas City in February.

Did he feel like a return to the mountain top restored his invincibility?

Because of his physical gifts, the Buccaneers could be inclined to let Brown off with the three-game slap on the wrist. But if they really care about sending a strong message of accountability and honesty to the younger members of their team, they cut him.

He didn’t just trick the team. He could have exposed a host of teammates to a COVID outbreak that could have shut Tampa Bay down for a week or two, and this year, the NFL has warned teams that if games are postponed due to COVID and can’t be made up, they’re on the hook for the financial losses, and the players do not receive paychecks.

Brown knew all of this and still decided to fake his vaccination status.

He’s fortunate that the worst - a COVID outbreak, losses of finances and even life - did not take place.

The Bucs very well could be breathing a sigh of relief as well.

But they shouldn’t let Brown skate. It’s always something with him, and it’s only a matter of time before he finds a way to screw up again.

Outbursts, arguments with coaches, unruly management of personal life … that’s all bad enough, and add up to distractions that no team wants to deal with. But this time, Brown’s selfishness could have truly proved costly in a real life sense.

And for that, Brown should pay the price.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Antonio Brown finds new low with 'misrepresented' vaccine status