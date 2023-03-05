Opinion: Another loss makes the Razorbacks a prime team for NIT

With one of the top recruiting classes and game-changing transfers, making the NCAA tournament seemed automatic for Eric Musselman and his Razorbacks.

But after another disappointing loss in a must-win situation, the chance of Arkansas being selected to the NCAA Tournament is unlikely.

This is not a bad team; they had to deal with unfortunate situations all season. Still, between the inconsistent performances in the crucial moments and extending lapses of lousy basketball, it’s not a stretch to think this team will not be invited to the Big Dance.

Talent-wise, they have one of the country’s best rosters, one of the reasons why the NIT is not a bad option for the Razorbacks.

The Texas A&M Aggies made it to the NIT Championship last season, losing to Xavier 72-73. The Aggies have three starters return from last year’s team, and they are now one of the hottest teams heading into the NCAA Tournament, led by Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV.

The NIT could provide the Hogs with that same type of reset and momentum heading into the 2023-24 season.

Fighting against high expectations, it’s evident that big game moments flustered the young squad. A solid run in the NIT, which could happen with a roster this talented, allows for the coaching staff to take more risks and the players to perform more relaxed while still playing for a championship with some meaning.

For the NIT as a brand, the Razorbacks will provide ratings with two freshmen likely to be lottery picks in Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. Bud Walton Arena is one of the best college basketball atmospheres in the country. Musselman is one of the more enthusiastic coaches in college basketball.

Whether or not the Hogs will accept an invitation can’t be answered until after Selection Sunday next week. The point is an NIT bid shouldn’t be frowned upon but instead viewed as an opportunity for the Hogs to change the narrative around the team.

