OPINION: Alabama’s dynasty isn’t dead but changes are needed now

To the surprise of most Alabama fans, the sun did rise following the Crimson Tide’s gut-wrenching overtime loss to LSU. But much like the overcast that suspends itself in the Alabama sky, the Crimson Tide faithful remains dreary and desolate.

In all reality, the sky is not falling in around the Alabama football program, but it is not premature to say that things seem to be going in the wrong direction.

Nick Saban has always proudly stood on the fact that his teams play with discipline and an unmatched ability to finish games on the right side of the win-loss column.

This season just feels different for the Tide. I am not just talking about the losses to Tennessee and LSU either. Sometimes you just get beat. And with all due respect to both of those programs, Alabama did everything it could in both of those matchups to lose them.

Penalties, untimely mistakes, and poor situational execution led to plenty of poor performances for Alabama this season.

So what is the underlying issue, or issues, inside the football program? It’s certainly not talent. Alabama annually hauls in the nation’s top talent. It’s not leadership, coach Saban is one of the greatest leaders regardless of occupation to ever live.

I believe the issues are rather obvious. It might be time for some changes to be made to the coaching staff. Though assistants and coordinators are typically plucked from the Crimson Tide program to pursue promotional opportunities elsewhere, time is of the essence.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has seemingly managed somehow to limit arguably the most talented quarterback that Alabama has ever had. From my point of view, O’Brien’s calls lack creativity. O’Brien has failed to draw up a single play that has had a wide receiver streaking down the field wide-open.

The offense has become so predictable that my eight-year-old daughter could likely tell you exactly what play is coming next. Therefore, SEC defensive coaches are eating the Tide offense alive. If not for the magical plays from Byrce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Alabama offense would look like the Mike Shula-led offense of 2004.

Pete Golding is a fair defensive coordinator and that is about it. His apparent inability to make in-game adjustments and mix things up defensively has hindered the elite talent that he has on that side of the ball. If it is a lack of player execution, fair or not, that falls on Golding as the coordinator.

I am not going to pretend to have all the answers and I can’t speak to all the changes that are hopefully ahead this offseason, but coach Saban better have them, or the elite program could slip into 9-3 status rather quickly.

While I believe it is far too early to hit the panic button and suggest that the Saban dynasty is over, the need for change is not only obvious, it is necessary.

