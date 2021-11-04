Opinion: From Aaron Rodgers to Odell Beckham Jr., NFL world offers lessons in accountability

One of the greatest things about sports lies in the life lessons provided by competition and the team dynamic.

The diligence required for strong work habits. The beauty of unity as a group of individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to achieve a common goal. The resilience as athletes and coaches find ways to rebound from setbacks to reach new heights.

Sport offers teaching moments for everyone from children to teens and adults.

In the 48-hour span from Tuesday to Wednesday, pro football offered invaluable insight into the importance of one of the greatest character traits of all: accountability.

From Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland, two of the NFL’s brightest and most promising stars and their teams fell victim to that undefeated villain known as pride. And now, these figures brace for fallouts of varying degrees.

Their tales offer the reminder that like sports, life is never just about us, and a failure to recognize this truth carries potentially dire consequences.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, should have represented the day in which the NFL community devoted its attention to analyzing the winners and losers of the league’s trade deadline, and how fortunes had or hadn’t changed based on the moves made or not made by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. cutoff.

But instead, things took a sideways turn.

Early Wednesday, news broke that the Packers’ quarterback and reigning league MVP had tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days while quarantining because, contrary to public belief, Rodgers isn’t vaccinated.

And then, frustrated that the trade deadline had come and gone without the Browns dealing him despite last-ditch efforts to prompt them to do so, Beckham and his team remained at odds. As Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and Beckham’s agent haggled over a resolution, the sides agreed the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver should stay away from the team.

Story continues

The Rodgers news surprised many given that he had given off the impression that he had been vaccinated. "Immunized" was the term the quarterback used late in the summer when asked by reporters about his vaccination status. But, according to multiple reports, he had elected to receive some kind of alternative medicinal treatment – which the NFL deemed inadequate for its protocols. Which is fine. Rodgers doesn’t have to get the shot. And he doesn’t owe the public an explanation of his status.

Reporters like to ask players for this information, but Rodgers or any other player isn’t required to share this information. Rodgers used "immunized" as a crafty cover. And he further fueled the perception that he was vaccinated by not wearing a mask to press conferences as other unvaccinated players do, though the NFL has created a gray area of enforcement here despite its COVID-19 protocol language Rodgers also failed to adhere to protocol by wearing a mask on the sideline of preseason games, as unvaccinated inactive players were instructed to do.

Rodgers this week subjected himself to a firestorm of criticism because of the perceptions that he gave off. But none of that really matters. He probably tried to conduct his business on the sly in hopes of avoiding the ridicule that he saw Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley and former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton endure for their refusal to be vaccinated (Newton is now fully vaccinated). But NFL coaches and players are known for delivering half-truths at news conferences. It’s part of the game.

What really matters is how Rodgers conducted himself with teammates behind the scenes. Did he wear a mask in meetings and other team settings? Did he adhere to the rule that bans unvaccinated players from eating with teammates? Did he fly on a separate plane from his vaccinated teammates and coaches? Did he stay out of night clubs and indoor parties with more than 15 people in attendance? Those are the rules mandated by the league and NFL Players Association, and those are the measures Rodgers should have accepted to help protect his teammates if he opted against vaccination.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the NFL says it will conduct a review to learn whether Rodgers did adhere to these requirements. If the league determines he did not, a punishment could follow – a first-time infraction can yield a $14,650 fine, while repeat violators can be subject to a suspension, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Getting COVID-19 and publicly fudging the details of his vaccination status weren’t the major infractions. But selfishness and poor foresight are. Potentially subjecting his teammates and coaches, and by extension their families, to risk of illness and also putting his squad at a competitive disadvantage given his required 10-day absence is the transgression.

Rodgers is exceptionally smart. He knows this, and he often gives off the vibe that he’s more enlightened than most. He’s also ultra-competitive. Those familiar with him liken his drive to that of Michael Jordan.

So it’s baffling that Rodgers would roll the dice and not get vaccinated if only to ensure he never risked having to quarantine for an extended period of time and missing a big game.

And now, Rodgers puts the Packers at risk of losing the top seed when homefield advantage in the playoffs is highly coveted. If he misses two games and Green Bay loses each and a rival squad overtakes them and never relinquishes that edge, regret likely will consume Rodgers.

Rodgers made a personal decision, which was within his rights, but the consequences extend well beyond him. And if he hasn’t followed protocol to the letter and contracted COVID as a result, the pill he and the Packers must swallow just became a lot more bitter.

And then there’s OBJ over in Cleveland. A grasp of accountability has never ranked among his strengths.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland.

He blamed the New York Giants, his original team, for things not working out there. He begged friends on opposing teams to "come get me" and ultimately forced his way out of New York. But a reunion with best friend and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry in Cleveland hasn’t played out splendidly.

Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield have yet to develop a bond two-plus years into their union. The wide receiver’s numbers are rather pedestrian, and now his dad posted a video showing all the times he has been open and not gotten the ball, while pal LeBron James tweeted "#FreeOBJ."

Here’s the problem though: Beckham obviously can’t control which plays are called and which passes are thrown. But he isn’t faultless, either.

His body has betrayed him repeatedly, and he is no longer as explosive as he was in his early NFL days. He also freelances quite a bit rather than run precise routes, which makes it hard for Mayfield to trust him. OBJ Sr.’s video didn’t show the times where his son didn’t get open, wasn’t in the right place or dropped passes.

But rather than take extensive self-inventory and brainstorm with Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski on how to remedy the issues, OBJ is again trying to run away from his problems while accepting zero blame.

Now, he likely has played his last game as a Brown as the team and agent continue to quibble over an exit strategy.

Eventually, Beckham will gain his freedom. Then what? A happy ending seems unlikely for the receiver. And the Browns will have to find additional ways to compensate for the loss of a talented weapon while their chances of contending take another hit.

Beckham will land with some other team. But a return to his most dominant form seems unlikely. He still can be a good player in this league. However, until he accepts his role in the failures in New York and Cleveland, he likely will never discover the keys required to resurrect his career in a redefined form.

But at least he still has a chance.

Neither Rodgers nor Beckham has committed a crime. However, each has potentially altered the course of their respective franchises with their failure to understand how their individual actions impact others.

Rodgers seemingly believed he could remain a step ahead of COVID-19 while also acting as though league protocols didn't apply to him. Beckham, meanwhile, again is blaming those around him for misfortunes rather than changing his mindset and attempting to resolve conflict in a mature fashion.

Rodgers and the Packers could wind up suffering in the long run. Beckham and the Browns could see their fortunes change negatively as well.

Hopefully Rodgers and Beckham can eventually learn from their experiences while those hindered by their decisions are left to compensate in varying degrees.

Maybe there’s a lesson here for the rest of the NFL community and its fans.

Sports, like life, is made up of many talented individuals – each of them unique in their own way. But it’s never just about one person. It’s always way bigger than us.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr. offer lesson in NFL accountability