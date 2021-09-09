Opinion: 10 concerning storylines worth monitoring around the NFL this season

At long last, the 2021 NFL regular season has arrived. The defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and visiting Dallas Cowboys usher the league into the expanded 18-week campaign.

The upcoming season promises no shortage of intrigue. From the Buccaneers’ quest to become only the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls to the continued ascent of young quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to the development of this year’s rich rookie QB draft class and the continued dominance of defensive game-changers Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, storylines abound.

But there’s also plenty of uncertainty to go around. For every promising storyline offered by elite players and contending teams, there are plenty of players, coaches and organizations entering the regular season in precarious situations.

Here’s a look at some of the most concerning – and potentially derailing – storylines worth monitoring this season.

NFL WEEK 1 PICKS: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Browns-Chiefs highlight schedule for opening weekend of 2021

PREDICTIONS: Super Bowl 56, playoffs, MVP and other awards

1. The ongoing threat of COVID-19

Already, coaches and players around the league have missed practice and preseason game action due to COVID-19 cases or exposure, and the issues are spilling over into the regular season. The Cowboys open the season without their top offensive lineman in Zack Martin. Meanwhile, the Chiefs continue to wait for starting safety Tyrann Mathieu to receive clearance to come off the COVID-19 list.

Story continues

Despite the broad vaccination efforts, with more than 93% of all players having received at least one shot, some NFL coaches believe that COVID-19 could actually be more disruptive to the league than it was last year given relaxed protocols – including less-frequent testing – for vaccinated players. .Only further complicating matters and threatening teams’ chances this season is the fact that some prominent players (Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, for example) remain opposed to receiving the vaccine. Unvaccinated players face at least a 10-day quarantine should they test positive, which could translate to one to two games' worth of missed time. Rescheduling games also could prove more challenging this year. With each team slated for 17-game regular seasons, there’s very little wiggle room for the NFL if a COVID-19 outbreak forces the postponement of games.

2. Dak Prescott’s health

A compound fracture and dislocated ankle ended his 2020 season prematurely, and a shoulder injury in training camp hampered his comeback efforts. Prescott already was entering this season with a good deal of pressure surrounding him after signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension this offseason. But the injury questions have only expounded that weight.

The Cowboys have downplayed the seriousness of Prescott’s injured throwing shoulder. He did, however, miss significant time during training camp while nursing that ailment and didn’t take a preseason snap. Prescott was ready to go for the season opener, but the Cowboys will have to watch him closely throughout this season, especially early on. A healthy Prescott could position Dallas to contend for the NFC East. However, if his shoulder or ankle injuries become recurring issues, the Cowboys (coming off of a 6-10 first season under coach Mike McCarthy) again could find themselves in trouble.

3. The Bengals’ management of Joe Burrow

As the first overall pick of the 2020 draft, Joe Burrow was well on his way to orchestrating an impressive rookie season. Then, on a sack by Washington’s Chase Young in a November contest, the quarterback tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, ending his season. The Bengals have received criticism for their handling of the quarterback, particularly the improper level of protection they afforded Burrow. After a lengthy rehabilitation process, Burrow returned to the field in Cincinnati’s preseason finale. But all eyes remain on the quarterback and franchise. League insiders wonder if coach Zac Taylor and his offensive assistants have learned from last year’s incident and what changes they will make to ensure that they more effectively protect the passer and minimize the risks he faces. Can they help him resume what looked like a promising young career, or are they destined to repeat last year’s failures?

4. The Raiders’ ongoing quest for answers

In 2018, the Raiders awarded Jon Gruden a 10-year, $100-million contract to turn the franchise around. But three seasons and one move from Oakland to Las Vegas later, the coach and his staff remain in search of their first winning campaign and playoff berth. Last year, the Raider defense ranked among the worst in the league in points and yards allowed. Gruden fired coordinator Paul Guenther this offseason and hired Gus Bradley. Can Bradley fix this unit and give the offense more adequate backing?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

5. Mounting pressure in Arizona

Another squad entering the season in a hot-seat situation is the Arizona Cardinals. Thus far, head coach Kliff Kingsbury has yet to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he was hired in the 2019 offseason. His team fizzled badly down the stretch last season, losing six of nine largely due to repeated self-inflicted wounds. If the third-year coach can’t find a way to bring greater discipline and consistency to a squad that general manager Steve Keim has heavily invested in, both men could face great uncertainty this offseason.

6. Deshaun Watson’s holding pattern

The quarterback and the Houston Texans remain stuckThe NFL and Houston Police investigations into the sexual assault and misconduct allegations leveled by 22 women in lawsuits against Watson remain ongoing. However, Watson doesn’t want to play for the Texans despite having just signed a four-year, $156-million extension last fall. Unless someone meets the front office's requirements to facilitate a trade, the Texans seem content to keep Watson shelved. Coach David Culley named Tyrod Taylor his starter, and the superiorly talented Watson appears set to be a weekly healthy scratch with no end date in sight. The Texans already have a challenging road ahead given their talent deficiencies amid a rebuild.

7. The Rams’ depth issues

Los Angeles' top officials willingly forked over Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. They believe the change at quarterback elevates them to the rank of Super Bowl contenders, as Stafford joins a talented collection of starters. However, depth issues could wind up hampering Sean McVay’s team, and the team already has lost starting running back Cam Akers to a season-ending torn Achilles. The Rams have limited experience behind their offensive line starters, and stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth – who turns 40 this December – was limited to nine games last year amid a knee injury. If healthy, this Rams team can contend. But one or two injuries could dramatically alter the outcome of L.A.’s season.

8. Green Bay behind the scenes

Aaron Rodgers reported to training camp after an extended standoff. The quarterback aired his grievances publicly and, since his return, has been his typical effective self from a production and leadership standpoint, people within the organization say. But is all actually well in Green Bay? The relationship between Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst is described by both parties as a “work in progress.” The Packers believe differences can be set aside so the focus can return to contending for a Super Bowl. But what happens if this team hits a rough patch? Will the ill feelings Rodgers has toward the front office resurface and derail the operation? Or, does Rodgers’ motivation to win for his teammates, coaches and fans run strong enough to keep this franchise on course until his potential exit next offseason?

9. Dan Campbell’s coaching capabilities

He gives great (and at times head-scratching) soundbites, and players describe his motivational skills as on point. But many NFL insiders still have a lot of questions about the Lions’ decision to hire the former New Orleans Saints tight ends coach as their head coach. It’s unclear what kind of a game-planner and strategist Campbell is. He could have to lean heavily throughout the season on offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-2020. The Lions hit the reset button at quarterback and believe Goff can help them contend even though the Rams desperately wanted to rid themselves of him. Lions fans have waited a long time for leadership to get it right, but despite yet another offseason of change, there’s little confidence that the long-running ineptitude can end on Campbell’s watch.

10. Miami’s quarterback situation

Brian Flores entered training camp with second-year pro Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, but rumors continued to swirl about the Dolphins’ interest in Watson. After weeks of uncertainty, Flores finally addressed the team, informing players that Tua is their guy. However, questions remain about the Alabama product, whom the Dolphins drafted fifth overall last season and inserted into the starting lineup a month into the season but benched repeatedly during high-pressure moments late in the campaign. Adding to the uncertainty about Tagovailoa’s job security was the fact that this week, he wasn’t named one of the team’s captains, which is rare for franchise quarterbacks. Tagovailoa needs a strong start to the season and to display growth throughout the year. If he winds up a bust, Flores and general manager Chris Grier could find themselves on the hot seat.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL 2021: 10 concerning storylines to watch this season