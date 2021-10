Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. prosecutor on Tuesday asked a federal judge to order continued pre-trial detention for a man charged with spraying a chemical on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer said evidence showed "escalating conduct" by Samuel Lazar, 37, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, who the prosecutor alleged was "obsessed" with firearms and Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread fraud. Collyer said prosecutors do not believe Lazar entered the Capitol building during the riot.