Opening weekend of the District 10 football playoffs includes these 2 title games

The District 10 football playoffs begin Friday with two champions being crowned over the weekend. Both championship games are set for Edinboro's Sox Harrison Stadium as McDowell takes on Erie High on Friday at 7 p.m. for the Class 6A title and Corry takes on Meadville for the 4A title on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Class 3A quarterfinals begin Friday mostly in the south as three Mercer County teams make up the top three seeds, while the Class 1A quarterfinals are Saturday night.

There are just four Class 2A teams, which means there are no games this week, while Cathedral Prep's PIAA subregional is canceled after Brashear opted out in 5A.

Corry's Markus Lambert runs after catching a pass against Harbor Creek in Harborcreek Township on Sept. 15. The Beavers face Meadville in the District 10 Class 4A championship game Saturday at Edinboro's Sox Harrison Stadium.

District 10 football playoffs

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Saturday

At General McLane HS

2 Cambridge Springs vs. 7 Maplewood, 7 p.m.

At Warren HS

3 Eisenhower vs. 6 Reynolds, 7 p.m.

At Meadville HS

4 Cochranton vs. 5 Mercer, 7 p.m.

Bye: 1 Lakeview

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Sites, times to be determined

Lakeview vs. Cochranton-Mercer winner

Cambridge Springs-Maplewood winner vs. Eisenhower-Reynolds winner

---

Class 2A

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Sites, times to be determined

1 Farrell vs. 4 Wilmington

2 Mercyhurst Prep vs. 3 Sharpsville

---

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday

At Wilmington HS

1 Sharon vs. 8 Fairview, 7 p.m.

At Greenville HS

2 Hickory vs. 7 General McLane, 7 p.m.

At Slippery Rock HS

3 Grove City vs. 6 Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.

At Veterans Stadium

4 North East vs. 5 Oil City, 7 p.m.

---

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday

At Edinboro

1 Meadville vs. 2 Corry, 7 p.m.

---

Class 6A

Championship

Friday

At Edinboro

1 McDowell vs. 2 Erie, 7 p.m.

