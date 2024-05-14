It’s opening week for WNBA: Here’s how to watch former Gamecocks in action

The 28th season of the WNBA kicks off Tuesday night, and 10 former South Carolina women’s basketball players made Opening Day rosters.

The Gamecocks have the second-largest alumni contingent in the league this year, behind the 12 UConn Huskies on rosters to start the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the former USC hoopers in the WNBA, their teams and how to watch their games:

Gamecocks in the WNBA

Below is an alphabetical list of former Gamecocks on Opening Day rosters:

Key storylines for each team with a South Carolina alum

WNBA 2024 season opening week schedule

Tuesday, May 14

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPN+)

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 15

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

Thursday, May 16

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Friday, May 17

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. (Ion or WNBA League Pass)

Saturday, May 18