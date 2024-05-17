Happy Friday, Fever fans!

The Fever started regular-season play this week, and above all, it has showed that a rebuild doesn't happen overnight. Indiana opened the 2024 season with a 21-point loss, 92-71, to the Connecticut Sun, then came home to a 36-point loss, 102-66, to the New York Liberty.

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark had an up-and-down week, too. She had a game-high 20 points against the Sun, but also recorded 10 turnovers. While her turnovers trimmed down to three against the Liberty, she only had nine points. It's going to be an adjustment for her, and playing against two of the top teams in the league didn't help, either.

But there's no time to dwell. The Fever are playing seven games in 12 days, including five on the road and three on the West Coast. That continues on Saturday against the Liberty at Barclays Center.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Opening week shows a rebuild doesn't happen overnight