Opening of TT grandstand fan areas delayed

The Fan Park will not open on Saturday as originally planned [BBC]

Disruption caused by heavy rain and strong winds overnight on Wednesday have led to a delay to the opening of the TT grandstand area to the public, organisers have said.

Tents and other temporary structures were damaged by strong winds week, while heavy rainfall has left some areas sodden.

The grandstand, paddock, fan park and car parks had been due to open to fans on Saturday morning.

That is now due to happen on Sunday at 09:00 BST, however organisers have warned there could be further delay if necessary.

Heavy rain has made it difficult to move equipment over the sodden ground [BBC]

In a statement, TT organisers said the weather conditions had "had a significant impact on the ground conditions".

While this would be a "disappointment to many, especially visiting fans as well as traders", the "safety of everyone must remain paramount".

Head of motorsport Paul Phillips had previously said that while there were no injuries caused by the conditions, the winds had led to "big structures" becoming loose along with damage to equipment.

The 2024 Isle of Man TT is due to get underway with the first practice session scheduled to take place on Monday, with the the event culminating with the Senior TT race on 8 June.

Pre-TT races are being held on the Billown Circuit throughout the weekend.

