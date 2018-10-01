Opening Spreads for Every Week 5 NFL Game

Below is a full list of Week 5 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Thursday, Oct. 4 (8:20 p.m. ET) Colts at Patriots (-10.5)

Sunday, Oct. 7 (1 p.m. ET) Broncos at Jets (-2.5) Packers (-1) at Lions Giants at Panthers (-7) Titans (-3) at Bills Falcons at Steelers (-4) Ravens (-1.5) at Browns Dolphins at Bengals (-5.5) Jaguars at Chiefs (-3)

Sunday, Oct. 7 (4:05 p.m. ET) Raiders at Chargers (-6)

Sunday, Oct. 7 (4:25 p.m. ET) Vikings at Eagles (-3) Rams (-7.5) at Seahawks Cardinals at 49ers (NL)

Sunday, Oct. 7 (8:20 p.m. ET) Cowboys at Texans (-3.5)

Monday, Oct. 8 (8:15 p.m. ET) Redskins at Saints (-7)

Teams on bye: Bears and Buccaneers