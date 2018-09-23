Opening Spreads for Every Week 4 NFL Game

Below is a full list of Week 4 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 27 Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5)

Sunday, Sept. 30 (1 p.m. ET) Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneersat Chicago Bears (-2.5) Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-10.5) Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Tennessee Titans HoustonTexans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7.5) New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9)

Sunday, Sept. 30 (4:05 p.m. ET) Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-2.5) Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Arizona Cardinals New Orleans (-3.5) at New York Giants San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5)

Sunday, Sept. 30 (8:20 p.m. ET) Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Monday, Oct. 1 (8:15 p.m. ET) Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Denver Broncos

Teams on bye: Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins