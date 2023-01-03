Opening round tee times and pairings for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway Thursday at Kapalua. Here's a look at first-round tee times (all times ET):

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Round 1 tee times

No. 1 tee

2:30 p.m. - Adam Svensson

2:35 p.m. - Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

2:45 p.m. - Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

2:55 p.m. - Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

3:05 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

3:15 p.m. - Cameron Young, Sam Burns

3:25 p.m. - Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

3:35 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

3:50 p.m. - Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

4:00 p.m. - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

4:10 p.m. - Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

4:20 p.m. - J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

4:30 p.m. - Brian Harman, Luke List

4:40 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

4:55 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

5:05 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Max Homa

5:15 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

5:25 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

5:35 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

5:45 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

