Opening round tee times and pairings for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Alabama basketball will welcome in one of its signings this month as Davin Cosby announced Saturday that he will enrollee early. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will not play for the Crimson Tide in this season but will work out with the team before making his collegiate debut for the 2023-24 campaign. “It’s gonna help us quite a bit as far as practice goes, I think,” Oats said of Cosby.