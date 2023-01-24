Opening round tee times, pairings for first round of Farmers Insurance Open
The Farmers Insurance Open gets underway Wednesday at Torrey Pines. Here's a look at first-round tee times on the South and North courses (all times ET):
Round 1 tee times
No. 1 tee - South Course
12:00 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger
12:10 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda
12:20 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson
12:30 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore
12:40 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens
12:50 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman
1:00 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa
1:10 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley
1:20 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery
1:30 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im
1:40 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
1:50 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee
2:00 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer
No. 10 tee - South Course
12:00 p.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman
12:10 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges
12:20 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English
12:30 p.m. – Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
12:40 p.m. – Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez
12:50 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo
1:00 p.m. – Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou
1:10 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane
1:20 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren
1:30 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman
1:40 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower
1:50 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch
2:00 p.m. – Tano Goya, Carson Young
No. 1 tee - North Course
12:00 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh
12:10 p.m. – James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Maverick McNealy
12:20 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala
12:30 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley
12:40 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima
12:50 p.m. – Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block
1:00 p.m. – Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews
1:10 p.m. – Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers
1:20 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith
1:30 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin
1:40 p.m. – Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh
1:50 p.m. – Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich
2:00 p.m. – MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes
No. 10 tee - North Course
12:00 p.m. – William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin
12:10 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair
12:20 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day
12:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa
12:40 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama
12:50 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh
1:00 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone
1:10 p.m. – Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney
1:20 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard
1:30 p.m. – Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland
1:40 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry
1:50 p.m. – Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II
2:00 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera