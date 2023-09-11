Opening night stars: Vote for the High School Offensive Football Player of the Week

The return of the high school sports also marks the return of our Player of the Week polls.

We've got some changes this year. For the fall season, we'll do two player of the week polls for football. On Monday, it's the Offensive Football Player of the Week and on Tuesday it's the Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week.

Status quo there.

But we're changing things up later in the week. On Wednesdays, we'll have a Girls Athlete of the Week. On Thursday, it's Boys Athlete of the Week. Every sport that isn't football will be eligible for that poll.

More: W-H's comeback and more: Week 1 South Shore high school football highlights

As always nominations are encouraged. Send those by email to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

And this week's candidates are...

Ben Scalzi, Sr., Hanover: Scalzi finished 17 of 26 passing for 236 yards and three passing TDs in a 28-18 win over Duxbury. He also added a rushing TD.

More: 'Complete gut-check game': Scalzi helps Hanover football slay Duxbury in Week 1 showdown

Hanover quarterback Ben Scalzi, center, has time to pass thanks to blocking by Lukas Maynard, left, and John Regan against Duxbury during high school football at Duxbury High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Zach Falls, Sr., Duxbury: Falls hauled in a pair of TD receptions (23 and 17 yards) in a 28-18 loss to Hanover.

Duxbury's Zach Falls, right, hauls in a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Hanover's Ben Johnson, left, defends during high school football at Duxbury High School, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Jordan Cioffi + Cameron Campbell, Holbrook/Avon: Cioffi (106 yards, 2 TDs) and Campbell (101 yards, TD) each ran for over 100 yards in a 44-28 win over St. John Paul II.

Holbrook/Avon's Jordan Cioffi is tackled during a practice on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Todd Egan, Sr., South Shore Tech: Egan ran for two TDs and threw another in a 33-12 win over defending Div. 8 champion Hull. He ran for 61 yards and threw for 111.

More: South Shore Tech football ready to defend vocational school crown

Colin McCarthy, Sr., Norwell: McCarthy ran for 120 yards and a TD in a 40-15 win over Nauset. He also threw a pair of TD passes.

Norwell High School quarterback Colin McCarthy sets to pass during football practice, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Caiden Montas + Aidan Landers, Blue Hills: Both backs ran well in a 28-22 loss to Nashoba Valley Tech. Montas finished with 111 yards and two TDs while Landers had 122 yards, including a 59-yard TD scamper.

Blue Hills punt returner Aidan Landers calls a fair catch on a punt during the annual Thanksgiving game against Bristol-Plymouth.

Wyatt Goyette, Soph., Middleboro: Goyette ran six times and tallied 165 yards and three TDs in a 46-12 win over Middlebrow. He was 2 of 3 passing for 89 yards and a score.

James Harris, Sr., West Bridgewater: Harries tallied six TDs to lead WB past East Bridgewater, 44-41. It was the Wildcats first win over EB since 1970. He ran 18 times for 228 yards and four TDs. He threw for 63 yards and a pair of TDs.

From left, Sam Salter and James Harris wear the same football cleats during West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School football practice on Wednesday, August 31, 2023.

Ethan Pohl, Jr., East Bridgewater: Pohl was 10 of 13 passing for 231 yards and three TDs in a 44-41 loss to West Bridgewater.

Sophomore Ethan Pohl, QB for the East Bridgewater Vikings, gets some extra throwing in while waiting for the scrimmage drills at practice on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Casious Johnson, Sr., Plymouth South: Johnson ran seven times for 141 yards and three TDs (11, 98 and 15 yards) in the first half, alone, in a 42-12 win over Silver Lake.

Plymouth South's Casious Johnson leaps out of the tackle of Scituate's Jesse Reese before rumbling into the end zone for his second touchdown to give Plymouth South the 28-14 lead during third quarter action of their game against Scituate at Scituate High on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Jordan DePina, Sr., Rockland: DePina ran for 135 yards and four TDs in a 41-14 win over Seekonk. He also threw for a 29-yard TD.

Rockland QB Jordan DePina gets in some throws to his receivers during the first full day of practice on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Ryan Nash, Sr., Whitman-Hanson: Nash threw a pair of TD passes as W-H rallied from a 26-7 deficit to defeat Pembroke, 28-26. The second of which was the winning TD pass with 11 seconds remaining.

Members of the Whitman-Hanson varsity football team who are expected to step up and be team leaders this season. From left to right: Owen Brown, Curtis Burke, Cody Roberts, Cam Beltramini, Brendan Moore, Brady Markowski, and Ryan Nash, pictured at practice on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Mikey Galligan + Cam Sampson, North Quincy: Both players starred in the passing game in a 35-6 win over Oliver Ames. Galligan was 7 of 9 passing for 25- yards and three TDs while Sampson had three catches for 159 yards and a score.

North Quincy receiver Paul Glyn, left, celebrates a touchdown catch with Cam Sampson during a game against Milton at the 2022 Northeast 7v7 South Divisional Playoffs at Oliver Ames High School in Easton on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Tyler Lennox, Sr., Carver: Lennox was 13 of 17 passing for 209 yards and a TD in a 40-6 win over Nantucket. He also ran for two scores.

Carver's Tyler Lennox throws at the Northeast 7v7 football finals at Xaverian High Schools in Westwood on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: The junior quarterback Attaway was 7-for-10 with 85 yards and a TD while also running for 120 yards and three TDs on 15 carries as the Hawks won their opener over non-league foe Clinton, 26-12.

Hudson High School sophomore quarterback Jake Attaway on the run at Marlborough's Kelleher Field, Nov. 24, 2022.

Mike Davide, Sr., Franklin: The running back rushed 36 times for 202 yards and four TDs as the Panthers opened with a 36-14 win over non-league foe Wachusett on Thursday night.

More: Zach Winer makes unforgettable first start, Davide runs wild as Franklin football rolls

Franklin senior Mike Davide runs the ball during the football game against Wachusett at Franklin High School on Sep. 07, 2023.

Max Dresens, Jr., Wayland: The running back ran for 196 yards and two TDs in a tough 20-19 loss to host Hopkinton on opening night.

Wayland High School junior captain Max Dresens scores a touchdown against Hopkinton in the season opener, Sept. 8, 2023.

Sam Pantera, Sr., Hopkinton: The wideout caught the tying 58-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Julian Rivard with 46 seconds to play, and Jon Winslow's extra point sealed it in a 20-19 win over Wayland. The TD was the exclamation point on Pantera's 12-reception, 205-yard showing.

More: Pantera breaks free to lead Hopkinton High football past Wayland in thriller

Hopkinton High School senior Sam Pantera goes up for a pass against Wayland, Sept. 8, 2023.

Vinicius Silva + Ben Lincoln, Framingham: Silva returned two punts for touchdowns (45 and 60 yards) and Lincoln ran for two scores as the Flyers defeated East Longmeadow, 35-7.

Framingham sophomore Vinicius Silva runs the ball while trailed by E. Longmeadow junior Porter Carroll during the football season opener played in Framingham, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Framingham defeated E. Longmeadow, 35-7.

Cooper Tarantino, Sr., Lincoln-Sudbury: Senior captain and quarterback Cooper Tarantino went 8-for-14 for 90 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors opened with a 24-14 win over Methuen, a Division 1 state semifinalist a year ago.

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School junior quarterback Cooper Tarantino breaks tackles against Wayland, Oct. 21, 2022.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Monday, Sept. 18 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Vote for the High School Offensive Football Player of the Week