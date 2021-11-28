Opening line for Michigan football vs. Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game revealed

Michigan football just won at home against Ohio State as an underdog, with the spread ranging from 7.5 points and upward. The thought was that the Wolverines would be favorites over 10-2 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, but by how much?

Once the No. 2 team in the nation, the Hawkeyes have been a bit banged up at the quarterback position, but they split time between Alex Padilla and starter Spencer Petras on Friday against Nebraska. Not exactly known for their offense anyhow, Iowa has solid line play on both sides of the ball, and an excellent running back in Tyler Goodson.

Michigan’s first trip to Indianapolis certainly will be a challenge, but according to Tipico Sportsbook, the maize and blue are still heavily favored. The line has opened at -10.5 favoring the Wolverines, with an over/under set at 43.5. The money line favors Michigan at -475 whereas Iowa is at +340.

The Wolverines will need to do more than just cover if they really want to achieve their dreams this year. Beating Iowa not only would mean the first Big Ten championship since 2004, Michigan would advance into the College Football Playoff for the first time.

