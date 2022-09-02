After opening as favorites, Rams are now 2.5-point underdogs vs. Bills

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams get to open the 2022 season at home in the first game of the year. The NFL couldn’t have picked a much tougher opening opponent for the Rams, sending them the Super Bowl favorites in Week 1.

The Rams will host the Buffalo Bills at home next Thursday, Sept. 8. And although the Rams originally opened as 0.5-point favorites in that game when the schedule was released, the line has shifted dramatically. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills.

It’s not often the defending champs are underdogs in Week 1, let alone by 2.5 points. The over/under is predictably high, being set at 52.5 points, second-highest of any game next week. If you want to bet on the Rams (+110) to win outright without the points, a $100 wager would return a profit of $110.

Although the Rams did lose some pieces from last year’s championship team, namely Von Miller, Darious Williams and Andrew Whitworth, they still look to be on track to defend their title. It starts next Thursday against Buffalo in what would be considered an upset win at home.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire