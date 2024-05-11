Opening Day victory

May 10—The excitement in the air was palatable on Thursday night as the Cleburne Railroaders hosted the Winnipeg Goldeyes at La Moderna Field for Opening Day of the 2024 season.

The Railroaders defeated the Goldeyes 5-3, and the victory was even sweeter as the opposing team is lead by former Railroaders Manager Logan Watkins.

Despite an intense rain and hail storm just an hour before first pitch, fans lined up to fill the stadium in ancipatoon of opening night. As the Railroaders were introduced to the field, flaming sparklers flew up around them.

Cleburne (1-0) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when shortstop Trent Giambrone singled to shallow left field to bring home second baseman Shed Long.

The Goldeyes (0-1) evened the score in the top of the second on right fielder Ryan Holgate's hard single to right field that drove in left fielder Miles Simington.

The Railroaders responded in the bottom of the same inning as designated hitter Brian O'Grady hit a two-run home run to right field make it 3-1. It was O'Grady's first-ever-at-bat as a Railroader.

O'Grady finished the night 2-4 with 2 RBIs off the home run. Right fielder Carter Aldrete also finished the game 2-4 with an RBI coming off a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Cleburne's pitching started red-hot with returning Railroader right hand pitcher Kasey Kalich striking out the first three batters he faced. Kalich went 3.1 innings pitch, allowed two earned runs and struck out five.

Right hand pitcher Kristian Scott came in for Kalich and continued the hot hand with 2.2 inning pitched, three strikeouts and no runs which earned him the win. RHP Joe Corbett was credited with the save after 1.2 IP, one hit and three strikeouts after coming in during the eighth inning.

Goldeye third baseman Dayson Croes, who went 2-4, tied for the most hits for Winnipeg (2) and led the team in RBIs with two. After scoring in two of the first three innings, Winnipeg went scoreless until the eighth inning.

The six-game series continued Friday and continues at 7:06 p.m. each night through Tuesday before the Railroaders hit the road to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Saltdogs.