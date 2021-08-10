Opening-day hiccups: Muskogee's opponent has bus trouble, Roughers' issues on field in opening day doubleheader loss

Aug. 10—Norman North's bus had kinks.

As the longer-than-expected day went, so did Muskogee's debut under Mark Dicus.

A five-run second helped the visiting Timberwolves take command, then they blew it open with a seven-run seventh en route to a 15-4 win in the first game of a doubleheader.

In a game that ended late, Muskogee lost 6-1.

In the opener, North used five hits and an error to plate five in the second, breaking a 1-1 tie at that point. Muskogee would close to within three at 7-4 after a bases-loaded walk to Peyton Jackson in the third and two in the fourth — those coming when Kambri Johnson, who singled, scored on an infield throwing error by Kaitlyn Webb off Avery Ragsdale's grounder. Ragsdale scored on Feather Johnson's groundout.

Six Timberwolves hits and an error blew it open in the seventh with it 8-4 to start the inning.

No Muskogee batter had more than one hit. They left the bases loaded twice, ending a threat in the third when Johnson struck out to end that threat. The other was in the fourth with one out and Shelby Morris went down on strikes and Karsyn York, in the leadoff spot, flied out to right.

"We let some opportunities go even as we climbed back into it," said Dicus, who was hired away from a successful run at Pryor. "Defense wasn't around tonight."

Norman North also had three inside-the-park home runs, one by Webb in the first on a ball sent over center fielder Johnson's head that included a throw back to the infield which missed the cutoff, and two balls hit into the left field corner at Shelby Morris by Sidney Redman and Tayslee Williams.

The Roughers are starting off the year with a key injury to Jaliyah Simmons.

"She'll be back," Dicus said of the pitcher and outfielder. "That will help us out a bunch."

Jackson took the loss in the circle for MHS. She was tagged for 14 hits, but had a streak of six straight retired in the fifth and sixth as part of a larger 12 of 14 set down. The two that reached was Redman and Williams on the inside-the-park jobs.

Story continues

Muskogee had just four hits in the second game. Karsyn York's RBI double accounted for the lone run.

The Timberwolves' bus broke down near Shawnee and backup transportation had to be summoned. The first game didn't begin until just after 6:30 p.m.

Muskogee's scheduled road game on Tuesday at Union has been moved to Sept. 9. The Roughers go to Choctaw on Thursday for a 3 p.m. doubleheader then are in the Broken Arrow Tournament on Friday and Saturday.