Opening Day 2021 | FastCast

Miguel Cabrera hits the first home run of the 2021 season, plus Eric Hosmer sparks the Padres to victory in this edition of FastCast

Recommended Stories

  • After Roy Williams' retirement, here are 5 candidates to replace him at UNC

    Who will UNC turn to after Williams' retirement? AD Bubba Cunningham offered some clues on Thursday, saying that he’s not going to limit his list to the so-called Carolina family.

  • Scott Coker: Fedor Emelianenko will fight soon – and Junior Dos Santos or Alistair Overeem could be next

    Fedor Emelianenko has resumed training after a 2020 bout with COVID-19 and Scott Coker is seeing what free agents are available.

  • Jon Jones expects ‘stubborn’ UFC, Dana White to meet demands, set up ‘scary’ Francis Ngannou fight

    "I've got nothing to lose being in the position that I'm in right now. I don't want to fight soon."

  • Robert Whittaker predicts finish of Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 22: ‘I’m going to be too much for him’

    Robert Whittaker is brimming with confidence as he looks to take down another middleweight contender in Kelvin Gastelum.

  • Ashleigh Barty storms into final at Miami Open

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia cruised into the Miami Open final with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday. Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, needed 89 minutes to dispatch her rival. The 2019 Miami Open champion won her 11th straight match at the event and improved to 12-2 in 2021.

  • ‘His finger is gone’: Fighter suffers graphic severed finger at CFFC 94

    "It wasn't a compound fracture. It wasn't a break. His finger is gone."

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: "Back to work."

  • With Nate Diaz booked, Vicente Luque alters plans for next fight

    Vicente Luque didn't get his wish to fight Nate Diaz, and now he wants a top-ranked UFC welterweight next.

  • Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Terrence Ross hit two key jumpers late in overtime, Wendell Carter III scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball but led 109-105 with 1:28 left in overtime after Steven Adams rebounded Nickeil Alexander-Walker's miss and slammed it home.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Remember Michelle Wie West? She's back

    A promising first day by the British and Irish contingent at the Ana Inspiration was overshadowed by the remarkable return of Michelle Wie West, the former girl wonder who has come back to competition following a two-year absence. Wie West famously tied for ninth at this event as a 13-year-old amateur and 18 years later, returning as a mother, the Hawaiian showed she still has the star appeal to light up the season’s first major. Nothing about her re-emergence at last week’s Kia Classic suggested she would feature on the Mission Hills leaderboard. She shot 81-74 and looked bereft at the scale of the challenge confronting her after maternity leave and an extremely close brush with retirement. But at the course that did so much to establish her as a prodigy, Wie West rolled back the years to post a two-under 70 to stand in the top 20, four off the pace set by Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit. “I am just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard,” Wie West said. “That's really special to me. Been a long time since I've seen that. I have a lot of great memories, my first one being 18 years ago.” Wie West — who finished runner-up at the Ana in 2014, the same year as she won her only major to date, the US Women’s Open — revealed how near she came to putting away her clubs for good. In 2018, she underwent wrist surgery, married the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West — son of NBA legend Jerry West — and figured that a career which was ridiculously hyped to emulate that of Tiger Woods, but inevitably fell some way short had petered to its finish. “I thought I was done, especially when I found out I was pregnant,” she said. “I thought that cemented it. Then we found out Makenna would be a girl and that changed everything. I started thinking I wanted to show her in real-time that I play golf. It’s one thing to have her watch YouTube videos, and it’s another thing to have her watch you with her own eyes and see you work hard. It’s been a huge dream of mine.” Of course, it will take a few years yet for Makenna — born last June — to understand what her mother is doing, but Thursday’s heroics suggested Wie West retains the ability if the hunger is present. “It feels weird,” Wie West said about the memories of 2003. “You know, looking back, I was a kid. I still feel like a kid. Having a baby definitely puts a different perspective on everything. I'm more excited to go home and see her than I am about my round, to be honest.” Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Bronte Law all shot 69, with fellow Englishwoman Mel Reid on one-under. Ireland’s Leona Maguire is alongside China’s Shanshan Feng in second on five-under.

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland set as new UFC on ABC 2 headliner

    Kevin Holland is stepping up on short notice again to fight Marvin Vettori at the UFC on ABC 2 headliner.

  • After 'very good first step' at Martinsville test, officials to evaluate rain-tire viability for short tracks

    NASCAR’s feasibility test for wet-weather tires in a short-track setting went off as planned on a chilly Thursday at Martinsville Speedway, as drivers Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson made laps on the dampened paperclip layout. Words such as “positive” and “promising” were among the descriptors used by John Probst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing […]

  • Former Olympic wrestler has finger torn off during MMA fight

    "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."

  • Cavs hopeful Dellavedova will make long-delayed season debut

    CLEVELAND (AP) Matthew Dellavedova's long wait to play again may finally be over. More than a year since his last regular-season NBA game, the Cavaliers' popular veteran guard could make his season debut Thursday night after being out with a concussion and appendectomy. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dellavedova practiced Wednesday, and as long as he gets final medical clearance, the 30-year-old will play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Jazz players feared for their lives during harrowing plane ride: 'It might be over for us'

    Jazz players were afraid their plane might crash, and some texted loved ones just in case.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

  • Bellator 255 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 255 fighter weigh-ins, featuring featherweight champ Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez.

  • Don’t worry: Francis Ngannou-Jon Jones fight will happen

    An Ngannou-Jones fight for the heavyweight title would be about as big as it gets in the UFC. It’s too big for the promotion to squander.

  • Oladipo makes his debut, Heat top Warriors 116-109

    MIAMI (AP) Victor Oladipo finally made his Miami debut, and the Heat ensured it was a memorable one. Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Duncan Robinson scored 21 and the Heat held off the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Thursday night to win their third straight outing and move back over the .500 mark at 25-24. Tyler Herro scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo had 19, Trevor Ariza added 10 and Andre Iguodala - the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for Golden State - had 10 in the fourth quarter to help seal the win against his former club.