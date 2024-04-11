Opening 2024 USA TODAY High School Sports/PlayVS Super 25 esports rankings

As the 2024 high school esports Spring season continues across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, the first-ever Super 25 rankings spotlights the best of the best in the growing high school leagues.

The methodology: PlayVS has analyzed the performance of all schools competing in their Spring seasons to determine the top 25 esports programs nationwide. Schools must actively compete in at least five (5) unique esports titles to be eligible. Schools are ranked by the average match-win percentage of their top-performing team within each esports title. In the case of tied averages, tiebreakers are determined by the average game-win percentage and overall program size.

USA TODAY Sports/PlayVS High School Super 25, as of April 11, 2024

1. Southside High School (Ark.)

Winning Match Percentage: 90.00%

Winning Game Percentage: 86.05%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

2. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.)

Winning Match Percentage: 85.11%

Winning Game Percentage: 79.47%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

3. Piedmont High School (Okla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 84.62%

Winning Game Percentage: 79.14%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

4. Los Alamos High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 84.44%

Winning Game Percentage: 79.89%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

5. La Cueva High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 83.81%

Winning Game Percentage: 73.77%

Total Esport Leagues: 9

6. Northview High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 80.56%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.60%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

7. Bethel High School (Va.)

Winning Match Percentage: 80.00%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.75%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

8. West Las Vegas High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.78%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.40%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

9. Novi High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.78%

Winning Game Percentage: 73.13%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

10. Bob Jones High School (Ala.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.78%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.63%

Total Esport Leagues: 9

11. Conway High School (Ark.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.14%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.97%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

12. DuPont Manual High School (Ky.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.14%

Winning Game Percentage: 68.18%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

13. Divine Child High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.08%

Winning Game Percentage: 67.63%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

14. Northwest High School (Texas)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.67%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.54%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

15. Charleston High School (Ill.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.67%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.34%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

16. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School (Fla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.67%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.91%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

17. Northview High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75.00%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.79%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

18. Baker High School (N.Y.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75.00%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.65%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

19. Ponderosa High School (Colo.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75.00%

Winning Game Percentage: 67.96%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

20. Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering (Ala.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75.00%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.92%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

21. Carrollton High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 73.81%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.29%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

22. St Anthony High School (Ill.)

Winning Match Percentage: 73.81%

Winning Game Percentage: 67.14%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

23. Grand Blanc Community High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 73.33%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.51%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

24. Valley View High School (Ark.)

Winning Match Percentage: 73.33%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.92%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

25. Middletown High School (N.Y.)



Winning Match Percentage: 73.33%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.67%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

On the Rise

Madras High School (Ore.)

Highlands Ranch High School (Colo.)

Thomas County Central High School (Ga.)

