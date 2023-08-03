Opening 2023 NFL Power Rankings

Who's got the power?

Training camp is underway and the time has come to rev the engine. It’s never too early for Power Rankings. The Hall of Fame game will kick off an August rush that will be filled with buzz across the league. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? Can the Chiefs repeat? Is Philly for real? Joe Burrow’s injury?Questions, questions, questions. Ahead of all the answers, here’s how all 32 teams stack up…

(Arizona Republic)

The Cardinals are playing for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the season hasn’t started.

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

In his last four seasons as a head coach, Todd Bowles has led his team to sub-.500 records. Make it five.

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The NFC South is awful. The Falcons are dull, boring and contribute mightily to the weakness of the division. This could lead to the end of Arthur Smith. Hard to see improvement.

(Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Colts go with Anthony Richardson as their starting QB, there will be many growing pains … and losses.

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

What are the odds of Josh McDaniels making it to the end of the season? Not good, right?

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Fields is going to have to be a one-man band on offense again. That’s not a recipe to threaten even in a weak NFC North.

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Baby steps for the Texans. They should get better under DeMeco Ryans. However, “should” is a keyword and they are banking on rookies to lead the change from doormat to intriguing.

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos won’t lose 12 games again. Sean Payton is no Nathaniel Hackett. However, they still aren’t compelling enough to be a menace in the AFC West. Russell Wilson will be better than last year, but he isn’t getting any younger.

(USAT)

Consider this ranking an indictment of going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, along with the way the team played in 2022.

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Frank Reich will succeed in Carolina. The defense last year was far better than most people recognized. And, Reich will be able to be the guru for Bryce Young. The QB must stay healthy. That’s no guarantee.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season feels more of an indicator of what the Rams are than their Super Bowl season. Sean McVay will have to be at his best, especially since there is no guarantee Matthew Stafford is near his anymore.

(David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

The expectations are lower than a couple of years ago. This team won’t win a popularity contest thanks to its quarterback. Think mediocre and likely last in the AFC North.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Jalen Ramsey until December hurts a team that already felt fragile when it came to success in 2023. Miami made the playoffs last year … barely. A repeat is questionable.

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Sam Howell will make or break Ron Rivera and the Commanders in 2023. The defense is impressive. The offense needs big things out of the second-year QB.

(Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

The turmoil in New England should be lessened with Bill O’Brien running the offense. Bill Belichick faces an uphill battle to turn this franchise back into a major contender, though.

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Dennis Allen has Derek Carr. We’re not sold on the former Raider being much more than average, but that is enough for the Saints to win this putrid division.

(USAT)

The Titans fell apart at the end of last season in stunning fashion. Adding DeAndre Hopkins certainly helps, but the quarterback is shaky, and that means the season could be problematic.

(USAT)

Brian Daboll had a great first year with Big Blue. Those who think the Giants are going to take another step forward stand to be disappointed, though.

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota is without Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen for the first time in a long time. Missing those vets could turn the 11 one-score wins into a significant amount of losses. Will be interesting to watch if the Vikings can duplicate their 13 wins or are destined to finish behind and improving Lions team.

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chargers sit at unlucky 13 because Brandon Staley needs to prove he can coach and not rely on analytics. The Bolts coach must think and make decisions, no rely on trends and more trends. That is a sure way for him to trend toward unemployment.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)

Geno Smith is a quarterback who needs to duplicate unexpected success. He has a lot of tools around him to make sure it happens. The Seahawks’ defense gets Bobby Wagner back. Is he a shell of himself or does he still have the goods?

Detroit Free Press

The Lions look like the best team in the NFC North. Hard to believe that is being written. But with such expectations comes pressure: the games against the Bears and Packers need to turn into wins. Minnesota will test Dan Campbell. Detroit best not believe in its previews … or else.

10. New York Jets (2022 record: 7-10)

(USAT)

This is risky business. Given the franchise’s history—usually ranked around 25 or lower—putting the Jets this high means Aaron Rodgers will undo the hex Gang Green plays under. Don’t be surprised if the Jets have success, but it also wouldn’t be stunning if the team eventually follows it past performance and finds struggles.

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers being in the top 10 is a tribute to the greatness of Mike Tomlin.

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s to the Cowboys winning a lot of games and not advancing deep in the postseason. They don’t figure to topple the Eagles but are better than the Giants and way better than Washington. So, they slot here—and must prove worthy after the regular season.

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Lamar Jackson is in the fold for the long run, and there should be many in 2023. The Ravens are in a rugged division—and that’s why they fall toward the bottom of the top 10—but if this team stays healthy, it could easily climb and make a strong push into the playoffs.

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars improved by mega-strides in 2022, especially down the stretch where they even won a playoff game. Doug Pederson worked magic, and the Jags should win the division and be a playoff contender. That said, people thought the same of the Titans in the AFC South in 2022.

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers could be higher in the rankings. However, like the Bengals now, they have something to think about at QB. Will Brock Purdy be a one-hit wonder, or can he lead SF to the Super Bowl?

(Sam Greene-The Enquirer)

The Bengals would have been ahead of the Bills. However, Joe Burrow’s calf strain—and the immediate unknown surrounding it—moved them down a slot. Quarterback questions, no matter how slight, are scary.

(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Is this a now-or-never year for Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the Bills? The AFC East gets better. However, it still doesn’t look like any of the three divisional foes are strong enough to knock off Buffalo. Imagine a coach with this kind of success having to move on because he doesn’t win the big one. Crazier things have happened, but not during the 2023 season.

(USAT)

Hate to be boring by having the teams that played in the last Super as 1-2 coming into this year. But that’s that. Not sure the Birds have improved enough to dethrone KC and the chances of both teams making a return trip are not probable. We shall see.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are the champs and until we start to see flaws, this is where they will stay.

