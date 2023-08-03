Opening 2023 NFL Power Rankings
Who's got the power?
Training camp is underway and the time has come to rev the engine. It’s never too early for Power Rankings. The Hall of Fame game will kick off an August rush that will be filled with buzz across the league. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? Can the Chiefs repeat? Is Philly for real? Joe Burrow’s injury?Questions, questions, questions. Ahead of all the answers, here’s how all 32 teams stack up…
32. Arizona Cardinals (2022 record: 4-13)
The Cardinals are playing for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the season hasn’t started.
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022 record: 8-9)
In his last four seasons as a head coach, Todd Bowles has led his team to sub-.500 records. Make it five.
30. Atlanta Falcons (2022 record: 7-10)
The NFC South is awful. The Falcons are dull, boring and contribute mightily to the weakness of the division. This could lead to the end of Arthur Smith. Hard to see improvement.
29. Indianapolis Colts (2022 record: 4-12-1)
If the Colts go with Anthony Richardson as their starting QB, there will be many growing pains … and losses.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (2022 record: 6-11)
What are the odds of Josh McDaniels making it to the end of the season? Not good, right?
28. Chicago Bears (2022 record: 3-14)
Justin Fields is going to have to be a one-man band on offense again. That’s not a recipe to threaten even in a weak NFC North.
27. Houston Texans (2022 record: 3-13-1)
Baby steps for the Texans. They should get better under DeMeco Ryans. However, “should” is a keyword and they are banking on rookies to lead the change from doormat to intriguing.
25. Denver Broncos (2022 record: 5-12)
The Broncos won’t lose 12 games again. Sean Payton is no Nathaniel Hackett. However, they still aren’t compelling enough to be a menace in the AFC West. Russell Wilson will be better than last year, but he isn’t getting any younger.
24. Green Bay Packers (2022 record: 8-9)
Consider this ranking an indictment of going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, along with the way the team played in 2022.
23. Carolina Panthers (2022 record: 7-10)
Frank Reich will succeed in Carolina. The defense last year was far better than most people recognized. And, Reich will be able to be the guru for Bryce Young. The QB must stay healthy. That’s no guarantee.
22. Los Angeles Rams (2022 record: 5-12)
Last season feels more of an indicator of what the Rams are than their Super Bowl season. Sean McVay will have to be at his best, especially since there is no guarantee Matthew Stafford is near his anymore.
21. Cleveland Browns (2022 record: 7-10)
The expectations are lower than a couple of years ago. This team won’t win a popularity contest thanks to its quarterback. Think mediocre and likely last in the AFC North.
20. Miami Dolphins (2022 record: 9-8)
The loss of Jalen Ramsey until December hurts a team that already felt fragile when it came to success in 2023. Miami made the playoffs last year … barely. A repeat is questionable.
19. Washington Commanders (2022 record: 8-8-1)
Sam Howell will make or break Ron Rivera and the Commanders in 2023. The defense is impressive. The offense needs big things out of the second-year QB.
18. New England Patriots (2022 record: 8-9)
The turmoil in New England should be lessened with Bill O’Brien running the offense. Bill Belichick faces an uphill battle to turn this franchise back into a major contender, though.
17. New Orleans Saints (2022 record: 7-10)
Dennis Allen has Derek Carr. We’re not sold on the former Raider being much more than average, but that is enough for the Saints to win this putrid division.
16. Tennessee Titans (2022 record: 7-10)
The Titans fell apart at the end of last season in stunning fashion. Adding DeAndre Hopkins certainly helps, but the quarterback is shaky, and that means the season could be problematic.
15. New York Giants (2022 record: 9-7-1)
Brian Daboll had a great first year with Big Blue. Those who think the Giants are going to take another step forward stand to be disappointed, though.
14. Minnesota Vikings (2022 record: 13-4)
Minnesota is without Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen for the first time in a long time. Missing those vets could turn the 11 one-score wins into a significant amount of losses. Will be interesting to watch if the Vikings can duplicate their 13 wins or are destined to finish behind and improving Lions team.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (2022 record: 10-7)
The Chargers sit at unlucky 13 because Brandon Staley needs to prove he can coach and not rely on analytics. The Bolts coach must think and make decisions, no rely on trends and more trends. That is a sure way for him to trend toward unemployment.
12. Seattle Seahawks (2022 record: 9-8)
Geno Smith is a quarterback who needs to duplicate unexpected success. He has a lot of tools around him to make sure it happens. The Seahawks’ defense gets Bobby Wagner back. Is he a shell of himself or does he still have the goods?
11. Detroit Lions (2022 record: 9-8)
The Lions look like the best team in the NFC North. Hard to believe that is being written. But with such expectations comes pressure: the games against the Bears and Packers need to turn into wins. Minnesota will test Dan Campbell. Detroit best not believe in its previews … or else.
10. New York Jets (2022 record: 7-10)
This is risky business. Given the franchise’s history—usually ranked around 25 or lower—putting the Jets this high means Aaron Rodgers will undo the hex Gang Green plays under. Don’t be surprised if the Jets have success, but it also wouldn’t be stunning if the team eventually follows it past performance and finds struggles.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (2022 record: 9-8)
The Steelers being in the top 10 is a tribute to the greatness of Mike Tomlin.
8. Dallas Cowboys (2022 record: 12-5)
Here’s to the Cowboys winning a lot of games and not advancing deep in the postseason. They don’t figure to topple the Eagles but are better than the Giants and way better than Washington. So, they slot here—and must prove worthy after the regular season.
8. Baltimore Ravens (2022 record: 10-7)
Lamar Jackson is in the fold for the long run, and there should be many in 2023. The Ravens are in a rugged division—and that’s why they fall toward the bottom of the top 10—but if this team stays healthy, it could easily climb and make a strong push into the playoffs.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (2022 record: 9-8)
The Jaguars improved by mega-strides in 2022, especially down the stretch where they even won a playoff game. Doug Pederson worked magic, and the Jags should win the division and be a playoff contender. That said, people thought the same of the Titans in the AFC South in 2022.
5. San Francisco 49ers (2022 record: 13-4)
The 49ers could be higher in the rankings. However, like the Bengals now, they have something to think about at QB. Will Brock Purdy be a one-hit wonder, or can he lead SF to the Super Bowl?
4. Cincinnati Bengals (2022 record: 12-4)
The Bengals would have been ahead of the Bills. However, Joe Burrow’s calf strain—and the immediate unknown surrounding it—moved them down a slot. Quarterback questions, no matter how slight, are scary.
3. Buffalo Bills (2022 record: 13-3)
Is this a now-or-never year for Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the Bills? The AFC East gets better. However, it still doesn’t look like any of the three divisional foes are strong enough to knock off Buffalo. Imagine a coach with this kind of success having to move on because he doesn’t win the big one. Crazier things have happened, but not during the 2023 season.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (2022 record: 14-3)
Hate to be boring by having the teams that played in the last Super as 1-2 coming into this year. But that’s that. Not sure the Birds have improved enough to dethrone KC and the chances of both teams making a return trip are not probable. We shall see.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2022 record: 14-3)
The Chiefs are the champs and until we start to see flaws, this is where they will stay.