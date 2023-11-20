OpenAI appoints former Twitch boss Emmett Shear as CEO after shock departure of Sam Altman

In 2014, Amazon acquired Twitch for an industry-shaking $970 million. Shear (pictured here) is thought to have made $100 million from the sale (Evening Standard)

OpenAI has appointed former Twitch boss Emmett Shear as its new CEO after the sudden ejection of Sam Altman from the company on Friday, in another surprise move that could deepen internal tensions at the firm.

Altman arrived at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters on Sunday for crunch talks with senior company execs, but will reportedly not be making a return to the board despite a number of senior members of the firm rallying to his defence.

But co-founder Ilya Sutskever reportedly unveiled Shear's appointment in a note to employees. He replaces Mira Murati, chief technology officer, who was made interim CEO on Friday.

The meeting is reported to have been mediated by Satya Nadella, CEO of lead investor Microsoft, with talk of Altman's proposed reinstatement said to have been conditional on the removal of existing board members who voted to fire him.

Altman was abruptly sacked from his role as CEO late on Friday in a move which sent shockwaves through the tech world.

The 37-year-old reportedly received a text from a fellow board member inviting him to an impromptu Google Meet video call, whereupon Altman discovered he had been fired by the board.

In a statement released late on Friday, the firm said it had “concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the firm said, adding that chief technology officer, Mira Murati, would be standing in as interim CEO until a permanent replacement had been found. There was no evidence offered for why board members believed Altman had not been ‘candid’ with them.

The board’s announcement blindsided Microsoft, as well as senior members of Open AI, including its Greg Brockman, a fellow co-founder who had also been removed from his role as company president. Three senior researchers Jakub Pachocki, Aleksander Madry and Szymon Sidor also quit in retaliation at the move, The Information reported. “Today was a weird experience in many ways,” a shaken Altman later posted on X, formally Twitter.

Altman's replacement, Emmett Shear, became CEO of video streaming site Twitch in 2011. In 2014, Amazon acquired Twitch for an industry-shaking $970 million. Shear is thought to have made $100 million from the sale.

Like Altman, 40-year-old Shear has also worked as a partner at San Francisco-based technology venture capital firm, Y Combinator.

Some believe a tension over the firm’s pivot toward a ruthless drive on profit-making was responsible for an apparent rift at senior levels in the company. OpenAI was founded as a non-profit, but subsequently restructured to include a for-profit subsidiary, which continued to be governed by the board members of its non-profit parent. In a possible echo of internal company tensions, Elon Musk, an early investor, expressed his concern in February that the firm had become a “closed source, maximum profit company…not what I intended at all.”

There have also been reports of internal divisions over the company’s AI safety policies, with some expressing concern over safety considerations. According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI’s chief scientist and co-founder Ilya Sutskever had been “worried about the long-term safety” of OpenAI’s products and was keen for greater alignment with human values. But in a company meeting following Altman’s departure, Sutskever refused to tell staff why its CEO had left.

OpenAI’s board had no financial investors or members with executive experience at a large-scale tech company, but instead included the CEO of the Q&A website Quora, a university researcher and a robotics entrepreneur.

"This latest drama reiterates a lesson that much of the technology world has overlooked in the last few years - that good governance and boards matter," James Wise, a venture capitalist at Balderton Capital, told the Standard.

"OpenAI’s board did not scale as the company did. The five-person board seems not to have even informed Microsoft, with whom it has a $10 billion deal, ahead of Sam’s firing.

"Compare this to the early board of Facebook, which even in its infancy included the likes of Peter Thiel, one of the world’s greatest technology entrepreneurs, and Jim Breyer, a fabled venture capitalist with experience of many corporate successes and failures."

Altman had transformed OpenAI into the world’s best-known AI business before he was suddenly sacked. He led the firm through a period of eye-wateringly fast growth, which saw its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, hit 100 million regular users within weeks of its launch and the firm reportedly hitting a valuation of as much as $90 billion. Such was the explosion of hype around ChatGPT, OpenAI soon ran out of server capacity and was forced to turn away customers.

The success propelled Altman to stardom as the tech boss became the face of generative AI, joining the ranks of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg to be a celebrity entrepreneur in his own right. Over the weekend, scores of the biggest tech CEOs piled in to defend Altman after his sacking and urged his reinstatement, including Google co-founder Eric Schmit and Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong.