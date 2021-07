The Open tee times, pairings for Rounds 1-2 at Royal St. George's

The tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 of The Open Championship at Royal St. George's are officially out.

Highlighting the tee sheet for Thursday and Friday in Sandwich, England, are the following threesomes:

4:25 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

4:58 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

5:20 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

9:59 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

10:21 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 of The Open (note: all times ET):