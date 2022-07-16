The Open: Sunday's final-round tee times, pairings at St. Andrews

One of golf's biggest stars for over a decade. A budding superstar from Oklahoma by way of Norway. Two players with the same name but vastly different styles of play. The world No. 1. A former longtime world No. 1.

All are in the final four pairings Sunday at St. Andrews.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will tee off in Sunday's final twosome at this 150th Open Championship, just before 10 a.m. ET and right behind the penultimate pairing of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young, who comprised the final pairing on Saturday before each fell back to 12 under, four shots back of the co-leaders.

Scottie Scheffler, who will play alongside Si Woo Kim, is five back while Dustin Johnson is six off the lead.

Here is a look at the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round of The Open at the Old Course (all times ET):