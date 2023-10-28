Open and shut case: Rochester takes care of Lincoln in first-round rout

ROCHESTER — In just his third game back from injury, Parker Gillespie ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Rochester beat Lincoln 59-14 in a Class 4A first-round playoff football game on Friday at Rocket Booster Stadium.

It ended the most memorable season for Lincoln (5-5) since the Railsplitters’ previous playoff appearance, which came in 1984.

The top-seeded Rockets (10-0) will host No. 8 Coal City (8-2) on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the second round. The Coalers beat No. 9 Normal U-High, the third Central State Eight Conference team to play on Friday, 44-0.

Rochester senior running back Nolan Mrozowski said his team will need to focus better as the playoffs continue.

“Each week, we’ve just got to improve the focus and pretend like it’s the regular season: just another week,” Mrozowski said.

Out of hand early

Gillespie took the first offensive snap and ran 51 yards for a touchdown just 17 seconds into the contest to give Rochester a 7-0 lead. Mrozowski and Gillespie added TD runs of 3- and 5-yards, respectively, to put the Rockets ahead 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Mrozowski broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown run before Gillespie wormed his way into the end zone for a 35-7 lead midway through the second before Gillespie found Canon Bruce for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half.

“It’s just a team that if you give us something, we can take it,” Rochester coach Derek Leonard said. “I don’t think we’re weak anywhere and I just think we’ve got a lot of things — whether it’s run (or) pass, pass to different people, different types of runs, different people running — and when you have that, I can adapt as a coach as the game goes along.

“Whatever the defense is giving us, we can take. Some years, you don’t have that option and this year, we do.”

The Rockets turned on the running clock for the entirety of the second half when Bryan Zulauf hit Lance Ingold for a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal with less than 10 seconds left.

Gillespie ran four times and totaled 67 yards. He completed three passes for 60 yards.

Mrozowski led Rochester’s run game with 10 carries and 97 yards. Starting quarterback Bryan Zulauf was 12-for-20 passing and finished with 111 yards. Mason Jacobs caught five passes for 60 yards while Henry Buecker finished with four catches and 57 yards and Bruce had two receptions for 56 yards.

Win or not, Zulauf vowed to be better in the future.

“I’ve got to get a lot better; I made a lot of mistakes,” said the Rockets’ junior. “My o-line did good. I’ve got to complete those passes and that’s going to show in big games: if I don’t complete the passes, it could be a lot closer game.”

Celebrations despite the loss

Success for the Lincoln football program is measured differently than success for the eight-time champion Rockets.

The Railers were in the postseason for just the third time in school history and the program has just one playoff win.

"Being here tonight and being able to play Week 10 was the ultimate goal,” Lincoln coach Matt Silkowski said. “The pure excitement and enjoyment our kids got by being able to do this was everything I wanted.”

Lincoln’s Week 6 win over Jacksonville to secure its spot in the postseason surprised most local football analysts. The Railers didn’t stop surprising.

With 6:56 left in the first quarter, Lincoln pulled even with Rochester when running back Ki’on Carson took a pitch from quarterback Darren Stevens and found Gabe Smith for a 54-yard touchdown pass.

“Their kids played hard,” Leonard said of Lincoln. “Coach (Silkowski) had them ready and they matched us in that first quarter — which they did not do in the first game — so give them credit. They played with a lot of fire.

Angel Haro’s successful extra-point kick sent the Lincoln fans into a frenzy.

“I was just real happy with the effort that our kids played with,” Silkowski said. “They never quit, they played with a lot of effort and energy and played with good attitudes. They gave (Rochester) their best shot and that’s kind of all we wanted them to do and that’s what they did tonight.”

The celebrations would continue for two people closely associated with the Lincoln football team, despite the loss.

Urban Silkowski turned 6 on Friday and said junior offensive lineman and linebacker Tate Johnson didn’t bother his haul of Halloween-themed cupcakes, even though Johnson shared his birthday with the coach’s son.

“It’s amazing. I forgot it was my birthday,” Johnson said. “I’m out here playing with my brothers; I just love them so much. I’ve been playing with them since we were all young. This was our goal: Lincoln’s not been to the playoffs since 1984. This was our goal every year to get back and we’re back. We’re just proud to be here.”

