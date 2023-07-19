The Open predictions: Who will win, dark horses to look out for and what we’d love to see

Who will succeed Cameron Smith in being named Champion Golfer of the Year? - PA/Richard Sellers

The 151st Open Championship gets under way on Thursday with the best golfers in the world set to be tested by both the Royal Liverpool course and the elements.

Cameron Smith is the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year but who will succeed him on the Wirral links this weekend?

Telegraph Sport’s stable of golf experts stick their necks on the line to predict what they think will happen over the next few days.

James Corrigan – Golf correspondent

Winner: Cameron Smith

Smith’s putter is heating up and we saw last year the Australian’s destructive powers when he gets on a birdie run. He can successfully defend the Claret Jug for the first time since Padraig Harrington 15 years ago.

Dark horse: Talor Gooch

Anyone who has seen Gooch’s LIV form this year and understand that it is not an exhibition circuit will be amazed at the 70-1 on offer. Grew up playing in the Oklahoma wind and could make a mockery of those odds.

Disappointing week for: Martin Ebert

Ebert is a brilliant architect whose expertise should not be questioned. But the beware 17th here has already been labelled a ‘monstrosity’ and if there is s strong wind behind it could all become rather farcical. Stunning backdrop, though.

Big name missed cut: Justin Thomas

Thomas has suffered an awful time of late and needs to snap out of it before the Ryder Cup. He missed the cut at The Masters and the US Open and finished 65th at the USPGA in between. Has yet to record a top 10 at the British major and it’s a stretch to see him contending here.

Would love to see: Rory McIlroy win

McIloy won here at Hoylake nine years ago and every sane golf fan would love to see the Northern Irishman land his first major title in nine years. His brilliant two iron to set up his Scottish Open victory on Sunday re-established his status as the best watch in golf.

Tom Cary – Senior Sports Correspondent

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Hasn’t won a major (yet) this year but enjoying another brilliant season. Has finished top 12 in his last 19 events. Strokes gained from tee to green at Tiger Woods level. Scheffler or Rory have to be favourites.

Dark Horse/Breakout star: Padraig Harrington

Certainly not a breakout star, but the two-time Open champion is a wily old fox. Missed the cut here in both 2008 and 2014 but golf is a funny game.

Big name to miss the cut: Jordan Spieth

Has never missed the cut at the Open in nine starts, but is playing so inconsistently, missing cuts at a number of tournaments including the U S Open and last week’s Scottish Open.

A disappointing Open for: Jon Rahm

Won the Masters with a rock-solid display but has not been firing on all cylinders since. Mind you, even when not at his best the Spaniard still managed to finish runner up in Mexico and top 10 at the Open.

Jon Rahm's two Irish Open wins are proof the Spaniard has links pedigree - Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

What I’d love to see: Tommy Fleetwood

Has posted top-five finishes in three of the four majors and his stats across the board right now are exceptional. Can local support push him over the line

Tom Morgan – Sport News Correspondent

Winner: Rory McIlroy

So close last year and his self-belief is overflowing after the Genesis Scottish Open, his first tournament win in six months. Last week we saw the longest drive of his career, a whopping 427 yards.

Rory McIlroy with a 427-yard drive! 😳 pic.twitter.com/4zoDOYCqyZ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 16, 2023

Dark Horse/Breakout star: Cameron Young

Young was sensational at St Andrews last year, missing out by just one stroke, and this is the championship where he will underline that he is ready to underline that he is a contender. The 26-year-old is still waiting for his first PGA Tour win but is getting closer in major championships.

Big name to miss the cut: Justin Thomas

Confidence is low for the former world No 1. Described his US Open performance as “the lowest I’ve felt”. He has been without a victory since his dramatic 2022 PGA Championship success.

A disappointing Open for: Bryson DeChambeau

Since missing the cut at The Masters, fortunes have been mixed. Earlier this month he was pipped by Talor Gooch in a LIV Golf League showdown in Spain.

What I’d love to see: No Just Stop Oil protest.

They’ve made their point at the big British events this summer. Give sport a break.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.