The Open payout: Cameron Smith's claret jug comes with $2.5 million
Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews: the claret jug.
Smith's one-shot victory at the 150th Open Championship also came with a $2.5 million winner's share of the $14 million purse, which was a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.
Here's a complete purse breakdown for Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at St. Andrews:
Finish
Player
Earnings
1
Cameron Smith
$2,500,000
2
Cameron Young
$1,455,000
3
Rory McIlroy
$933,000
4
Tommy Fleetwood
$654,000
4
Viktor Hovland
$654,000
6
Brian Harman
$469,500
6
Dustin Johnson
$469,500
8
Bryson DeChambeau
$325,667
8
Jordan Spieth
$325,667
8
Patrick Cantlay
$325,667
11
Sadom Kaewkanjana
$231,000
11
Abraham Ancer
$231,000
11
Dean Burmester
$231,000
11
Tyrrell Hatton
$231,000
15
Lucas Herbert
$165,583
15
Xander Schauffele
$165,583
15
Anthony Quayle
$165,583
15
Francesco Molinari
$165,583
15
Adam Scott
$165,583
15
Si Woo Kim
$165,583
21
Billy Horschel
$120,286
21
Min Woo Lee
$120,286
21
Trey Mullinax
$120,286
21
Shane Lowry
$120,286
21
Kevin Kisner
$120,286
21
Matt Fitzpatrick
$120,286
21
Scottie Scheffler
$120,286
28
Tony Finau
$90,917
28
Corey Conners
$90,917
28
Harold Varner III
$90,917
28
Will Zalatoris
$90,917
28
Dylan Frittelli
$90,917
28
Thomas Pieters
$90,917
34
Thomas Detry
$68,906
34
Robert MacIntyre
$68,906
34
Talor Gooch
$68,906
34
Lee Westwood
$68,906
34
Sahith Theegala
$68,906
34
Victor Perez
$68,906
34
Jon Rahm
$68,906
34
Aaron Wise
$68,906
42
Sam Burns
$51,000
42
Jason Kokrak
$51,000
42
Thriston Lawrence
$51,000
42
Adrian Meronk
$51,000
42
Chris Kirk
$51,000
47
Garrick Higgo
$40,600
47
Patrick Reed
$40,600
47
Jordan Smith
$40,600
47
Yuto Katsuragawa
$40,600
47
Joohyung Kim
$40,600
47
Filippo Celli (a)
$0
53
Joaquin Niemann
$35,656
53
Danny Willett
$35,656
53
Robert Dinwiddie
$35,656
53
Lars Van Meijel
$35,656
53
Justin Thomas
$35,656
53
Paul Casey
$35,656
53
Jason Scrivener
$35,656
53
Brad Kennedy
$35,656
53
Nicolai Højgaard
$35,656
62
Cameron Tringale
$33,625
62
Sebastián Muñoz
$33,625
62
John Parry
$33,625
62
David Carey
$33,625
62
Ian Poulter
$33,625
62
Russell Henley
$33,625
68
Hideki Matsuyama
$32,525
68
Sergio Garcia
$32,525
68
Richard Mansell
$32,525
68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$32,525
72
David Law
$32,012
72
Kurt Kitayama
$32,012
74
Marcus Armitage
$31,762
74
Justin De Los Santos
$31,762
76
Wyndham Clark
$31,512
76
Adri Arnaus
$31,512
76
Aaron Jarvis (a)
$0
79
Laurie Canter
$31,325
79
Barclay Brown (a)
$0
81
Sam Bairstow (a)
$0
81
Sungjae Im
$31,200
83
Jamie Rutherford
$31,075