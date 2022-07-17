The Open payout: Cameron Smith's claret jug comes with $2.5 million

Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews: the claret jug.

Smith's one-shot victory at the 150th Open Championship also came with a $2.5 million winner's share of the $14 million purse, which was a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.

Here's a complete purse breakdown for Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at St. Andrews:

Finish

Player

Earnings

1

Cameron Smith

$2,500,000

2

Cameron Young

$1,455,000

3

Rory McIlroy

$933,000

4

Tommy Fleetwood

$654,000

4

Viktor Hovland

$654,000

6

Brian Harman

$469,500

6

Dustin Johnson

$469,500

8

Bryson DeChambeau

$325,667

8

Jordan Spieth

$325,667

8

Patrick Cantlay

$325,667

11

Sadom Kaewkanjana

$231,000

11

Abraham Ancer

$231,000

11

Dean Burmester

$231,000

11

Tyrrell Hatton

$231,000

15

Lucas Herbert

$165,583

15

Xander Schauffele

$165,583

15

Anthony Quayle

$165,583

15

Francesco Molinari

$165,583

15

Adam Scott

$165,583

15

Si Woo Kim

$165,583

21

Billy Horschel

$120,286

21

Min Woo Lee

$120,286

21

Trey Mullinax

$120,286

21

Shane Lowry

$120,286

21

Kevin Kisner

$120,286

21

Matt Fitzpatrick

$120,286

21

Scottie Scheffler

$120,286

28

Tony Finau

$90,917

28

Corey Conners

$90,917

28

Harold Varner III

$90,917

28

Will Zalatoris

$90,917

28

Dylan Frittelli

$90,917

28

Thomas Pieters

$90,917

34

Thomas Detry

$68,906

34

Robert MacIntyre

$68,906

34

Talor Gooch

$68,906

34

Lee Westwood

$68,906

34

Sahith Theegala

$68,906

34

Victor Perez

$68,906

34

Jon Rahm

$68,906

34

Aaron Wise

$68,906

42

Sam Burns

$51,000

42

Jason Kokrak

$51,000

42

Thriston Lawrence

$51,000

42

Adrian Meronk

$51,000

42

Chris Kirk

$51,000

47

Garrick Higgo

$40,600

47

Patrick Reed

$40,600

47

Jordan Smith

$40,600

47

Yuto Katsuragawa

$40,600

47

Joohyung Kim

$40,600

47

Filippo Celli (a)

$0

53

Joaquin Niemann

$35,656

53

Danny Willett

$35,656

53

Robert Dinwiddie

$35,656

53

Lars Van Meijel

$35,656

53

Justin Thomas

$35,656

53

Paul Casey

$35,656

53

Jason Scrivener

$35,656

53

Brad Kennedy

$35,656

53

Nicolai Højgaard

$35,656

62

Cameron Tringale

$33,625

62

Sebastián Muñoz

$33,625

62

John Parry

$33,625

62

David Carey

$33,625

62

Ian Poulter

$33,625

62

Russell Henley

$33,625

68

Hideki Matsuyama

$32,525

68

Sergio Garcia

$32,525

68

Richard Mansell

$32,525

68

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$32,525

72

David Law

$32,012

72

Kurt Kitayama

$32,012

74

Marcus Armitage

$31,762

74

Justin De Los Santos

$31,762

76

Wyndham Clark

$31,512

76

Adri Arnaus

$31,512

76

Aaron Jarvis (a)

$0

79

Laurie Canter

$31,325

79

Barclay Brown (a)

$0

81

Sam Bairstow (a)

$0

81

Sungjae Im

$31,200

83

Jamie Rutherford

$31,075

