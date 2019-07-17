Open Notes And Quotes

Not long now until the 148th Open is launched by the 6.35 a.m. tee shot of 2011 champion Darren Clarke. There has been plenty of discussion and preparation, both from players, punters and gamers. Here’s a final de-brief, with observations from the course, quotes and notes.

OBSERVATIONS

As a new course to the rotation the speculation has been rife. Is the first tee shot an easy one? The answer is yes, in theory. But in practice (literally, of course, we still haven’t seen competitive shots) marshals have reported the players using irons and failing to hit the short grass, often spooked by the out of bounds and the hospitality unit. Is the rough deep? Yes, in places. Around the outside of the course (1, 2, 4, 12) that rough is greener and lush. Closer to the sea it often features rooty plants which impact on the quality of the hit and the ball sits down among it. There are also peculiar little areas of wasteland and almost mini bunkers which could provide horrible lies. The greens are playing 10.5 on the stimp and that won’t change. They are very slopey and raised in many places. The run-offs can be severe. Many players have been surprised. Jason Kokrak even likened them to TPC greens. That’s a potentially highly unlikely link because much of the talk about the limited options from the tee (see below) calls to mind the words used to describe Sawgrass. A bizarre link and possibly a huge red herring (or maybe genius?!).

QUOTES

From the tee:

Darren Clarke: “You take the course on at your peril, you’ll need to be very committed to your lines. If you're in the rough, you have a flier, and you try to fly the ball onto these greens, you're going to be asking for more trouble. So the astute guys will be trying to figure out their way to get around.

“There are so many different angles, the fairways are generous here and there's not a lot of slope in them. If you hit the fairway, most of the time it will stay on the fairway. But it's paramount to hit the fairways. If you're not in the fairways you're going to struggle to get around.”

Brooks Koepka: “Hit five, maybe six drivers, if the wind direction stays the same as it's been the last four days.”

Justin Thomas: “The rough is spotty. Some holes are worse than others and some spots are worse than others. There's some holes where one side is better than the other.”

Graeme McDowell: “It still rewards great accuracy off the tee and really solid iron play.”

Rory McIlroy: “Driving the golf ball matters. The rough's a lot more penal and you've got these little fern bushes in the rough and if you get in them it's hack out. There's a lot of holes you can't be aggressive.”

Tiger Woods: “It can play so many different ways, depends on the wind, what it does. Some of the bunkers here, you wonder why in the hell is it there and then all of a sudden it's in play.”

Approaches

Francesco Molinari: “I think a lot of the guys are going to hit shots into the greens from a similar position.”

Gary Woodland: “You've really got to ball strike it. A big emphasis on controlling the golf ball into the greens. Not a lot of run-ups, you're going to have to fly it on the greens. The rough is brutal. It's lush. Last year it was so burned out you could hit driver. There's a lot more thought going into this year, because if you miss it off line, if you find the ball, it's chip out sideways. I think there will be a little bit more conservative approach for most of the players.”

Justin Thomas: “You kind of need to play from the air a little bit coming into the greens. You don't have as much opportunity to run it up there.”

Greens

Tiger Woods: “The difference between this layout versus most of the Open rota layouts is that the ball seems to repel around the greens a lot. You're going to have a lot of either bump-and-run chips, chips, or quite a bit of slow putts coming up the hills.”

The opening holes

Darren Clarke: “The prevailing wind here is down out of the left on the first and it's going to be down out of the right or from the right all week. It's going to make those first few holes play a little easier, but as soon as you turn on seven, it's going to be playing a lot more difficult.

The short holes

Michael Hoey (in 2012): “They are really difficult, the sixth, and the 14th, obviously Calamity too. Just finished there and the wind is in off the left and it's a really solid 2-iron or maybe 3-wood. If it wasn't windy, some guys would hit like 5-iron in there.”

The Final Hole

Justin Rose: “There's still plenty of room at 300. I thought it was a 3-wood hole for me because you want to be far enough to get a full, clear sight of the green. It makes it a much more inviting second shot.

“It's a great hole if you have four to win. By hitting an iron, even if you pull it left, you're not reaching the trouble. Obviously if you hit driver and pull it left you are reaching the trouble. If you need birdie to force a playoff, for example, you'd probably hit driver.”

The crosswinds

Rory McIlroy: “There are a lot of crosswinds and that's what's going to make it tough. Because you're already hitting across a lot of fairways, sort of slight doglegs.”

Nature of the course

Tommy Fleetwood: “Irish links sort of vary a little bit from England and Scotland (because the latter are) quite flat. It’s all in front of you, there's a lot more bunkers in front of you on those links courses. These have a few more undulations and a few more blind shots.”

The Lahinch Link

“It was similar on the shots into the green. You had to be very precise. There wasn't many pot bunkers around the greens for the most part but there was a lot of run-offs. There was elevation changes, side wind for the most part and into the wind. So you really had to be precise. I think Lahinch helped out in that sense.”

NOTES

- The Spanish journalists reveal that Jon Rahm is excited about the week, that Sergio Garcia becomes a greater mystery by the day and that Rafa Cabrera Bello not only finished second here in 2012 but that he adores the course, it is one of his favorites.

- Due to language difficulties many struggle to get much out of Hideki Matsuyama, but it emerges that the Japanese journalists have the same problem: He rarely answers in more than three or four words. However, other than continued concerns about his putting, he feels confident about his game finally going in the right direction.

- Shane Lowry is chipper. The Irish contingent really feel that his head is in the best place it has been in years.

- What of the Swedes? Their press like Henrik Stenson’s chances, they know that he found the year after his win an increasing struggle and the injuries didn’t help. Now, finally, he is back on track. Alex Noren is, on the other hand, struggling.

- Zach Johnson was outright asked by a fan if he was set for an eighth top 20 in nine starts. “Why not?” he answered. Remember, he said he loves opening the curtains on an Open morning and welcoming whatever weather, happy to take on the challenge and embrace it.

- Darren Clarke insists that Adam Scott is playing very well at the moment, but the marshal who followed his group was not so sure. In fact, he used a word that suggests anything but good.

- Shubhankar Sharma is getting to grips with the game again, so say the Indian media who admit that he might have risen too quickly for his own good.

- Aussie Jake McLeod has got some extra housemates this week: His round-the-world backpacking mates from down under. His might be the most laid back approach to the Open of anyone.