Which open head coaching job is more desirable: Celtics or Blazers?
The Shocker's floor general will reportedly meet with Boston ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.
Novak Djokovic says he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final. Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture. Djokovic says the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
The Florida product will not hire an agent to retain college eligibility.
LeBron James, Drake, J.R. Smith and Jared Dudley came to watch Bronny James make his season debut.
A young fan went absolutely nuts after receiving a racket from Novak Djokovic after his comeback in the men's final of the French Open.
Congratulations to these Ducks! A handful players celebrated their graduation from the University of Oregon, capping off a final year in school full of hardships.
A look at the wide receivers on the 49ers 2021 roster ahead of training camp.
Is the Portland job a good one for a first-time head coach?
Two of the victims are in a critical condition, say police who dealt with wounded at scene
The Tennessee product started slow, but came on strong late in the season.
Will he be a Blazer next season?
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors and the Olympic title, insisting: "Everything is possible".
Chris Paul scored game-high 37 points in leading the Suns into the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010 with sweep of the Nuggets.
A man identified as Antjuan Lambert ran onto the court during a scuffle between Durant and Tucker.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is predicting the Philadelphia 76ers win the title while Seth wins MVP.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.