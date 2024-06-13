‘Open to future possibilities’ – €60m-rated Barcelona target hints at summer exit

Currently with the Spanish national team for the UEFA Euro 2024, RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo has opened the door for a summer exit amid interest from FC Barcelona.

Olmo, 26, is one of the names that Barcelona are looking at as an option to reinforce the left wing. The Spaniard’s versatile nature as well as his familiarity with the Barça way, thanks to his time at La Masia, make him an attractive target.

Olmo, for his part, is said to be open to a return to the Catalan capital, but his €60 million release clause makes the operation a difficult one for Barcelona in their current financial situation.

Olmo open to a summer exit

Now, though, Dani Olmo has opened the doors for a summer departure from RB Leipzig, insisting that he would be open to future possibilities, although he does add that his current focus is on the Euros.

“I’m open to future possibilities, my people are the ones who have to know,” said Olmo, at a press conference, as quoted by SPORT.

Dani Olmo would be open to an exit. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now I’m going to use a cliché, but it’s true, I have to be focused on the European Championship,” he added.

On competing with Pedri

Even though he is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline, Olmo admitted that he prefers operating as a No. 10.

However, in the Spain setup, the 26-year-old will have to compete with Barcelona midfield gem Pedri for the spot.

Regarding the competition for places, the RB Leipzig man said: “We all compete with each other and this makes us better.

“With Pedri I think I share the same position, we have played many games together and I feel good with him, although it will be up to the coach to decide.”