Open football champion Liberty to host Corona Centennial as part of Honor Bowl

Peoria's Liberty High School, the state high school Open Division football champion, will have a chance to avenge its only loss of the 2023 season when the Lions host Corona (California) Centennial as part of the Honor Bowl on Sept. 21.

Last year, Liberty's only loss came from California, losing to the national powerhouse 42-35, after blowing a two-touchdown lead in the final minutes. Liberty went on to go 12-1, beating every Arizona team by at least two touchdowns on its way to its first Open Division title.

Corona Centennial finished ranked No. 14 nationally by MaxPreps and Liberty No. 15.

The Honor Bowl is coming to Arizona for the first time in the 2024 season, according to a media release Friday. Arizona teams have always traveled to the San Diego area for the game.

It also was announced that Mesa Red Mountain will host Downey from the Los Angeles area on Sept. 20, a Friday, at 7 p.m. Before that game, at 4 p.m., a girls flag football game between rivals Mesa Mountain View and Mesa Red Mountain will take place.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, before the Liberty-Corona Centennial game, a girls flag football game will be held at 4 p.m. between Gilbert Campo Verde and Chandler Hamilton, also at Liberty High School.

The girls flag games are also being sponsored by the Honor Bowl.

"Bringing together students, coaches and the community through sports to raise awareness of the sacrifice of our veterans is core to the Honor Group,” Mark Soto, Executive Director and Founder of the Honor Group, said in the media release. “We are excited to take the 2024 Honor Bowl for the first time out-of-state to Arizona. Students, fans and the media will have a first-hand chance to experience this amazing event.”

Liberty Athletic Director Eric Gardner said that his school is committed to hosting the Honor Bowl with the Honor Group's vision to support disabled veterans. The Honor Group is a Sacramento-based nonprofit founded in 2013 by two high school football coaches and a Gold Star mother whose son was killed in action in Afghanistan.

"We believe this is a great opportunity to not only play a quality opponent in the Honor Bowl but also show our continued appreciation for America’s military," Gardner said in the release.

Liberty quarterback Navi Bruzon graduated along with other top skill players, but the Lions, who picked up some big transfers since the end of last season, should be loaded enough to earn the preseason No. 1 ranking with a fierce defense.

Red Mountain last season reached the 6A final, before falling to Scottsdale Saguaro.

