Open Division Girls Lacrosse Championship: Torrey Pines 12, Coronado 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Open Division Championship taking place at Scripps Ranch featuring Torrey Pines and Coronado facing off.

Torrey Pines would make the comeback win thanks to the likes of Sydney Stewart, Laurel Gonzalez, and Alina Hsu all making clutch goals.

Torrey Pines wins 12-9 and repeats as your Open Division Champions.

