Open Division Championship: Torrey Pines 18, La Costa Canyon 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Torrey Pines dominated the Open Division Championship Game over rivals La Costa Canyon 18-4.

Senior Matthew Mannarino scored 4 goals and Sophomore Ross Jacobsen scored 4 goals and added an assist as well to help lead the Falcons to their 6th straight Open Division Title.

