Open Cup soccer tournament set for this weekend in Decatur
Apr. 8—This coming Saturday and Sunday, Decatur will host the Open Cup soccer tournament.
Sanctioned by the USSSA, this will be the 13th consecutive year for Decatur to host the tournament, which features about 80 teams from around the country. The games will take place at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
A parking pass valid for the entire tournament weekend is available for $10 per vehicle. For comprehensive registration details or further information about the tournament, visit www.premiersoccerservices.com/open-cup.
