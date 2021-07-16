Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth, field look to catch Collin Morikawa at Open Championship; get updates

Open Championship: World's tallest pro cards a hole-in-one

Jay Busbee
·2 min read

Jon Thomson stands 6-foot-9, which means he towers over literally every player who's ever swung a club on the PGA or European tours. He's also playing in his very first Open Championship, and he's making the most of it. 

Already in solid shape to make the cut, Thomson stood on the tee of the 162-yard par 3 16th hole. He probably could have reached out and dropped the ball into the cup, but that's not legal, so he swung away ... and achieved the same result:

That ace put Thomson at -1, and he would go on to birdie the next hole and play his way into the weekend.

Thomson's story, which will surely dominate early coverage of The Open on the weekend, is a fascinating one. Stricken with leukemia as a child, he could only play golf for recreation, and grew up playing alongside future Masters champion Danny Willett. And grew, and grew ... to the point that he throws a shadow over anyone else on the course, as you can see here:

(Golf Channel)
(Golf Channel)

Thomson has struggled on the pro circuit, but managed to qualify for The Open thanks to a qualifier located at his home club. And now he's in line for the best weekend of his golf life. 

SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Jonathan Thomson of England celebrates a hole in one on the 16th hole during Day Two of The 149th Open at Royal St George&#x002019;s Golf Club on July 16, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Tom Shaw/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Jonathan Thomson of England celebrates a hole in one on the 16th hole during Day Two of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 16, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Tom Shaw/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Collin Morikawa seizes control of Open Championship with brilliant 64

    Collin Morikawa came out firing on Friday and seized control of the Open Championship.

  • Golf-Zalatoris withdraws from British Open with injury

    American Will Zalatoris withdrew from the British Open before the start of his second round on Friday after he injured himself while hacking out of deep rough on the 15th hole. Zalatoris, who had finished tied-eighth or better in three of his past four major starts, was making his Open debut this week and was in contention after Thursday's opening round of one-under-par 69 at Royal St George's. "I am beyond disappointed to pull out of the Open Championship this week," Zalatoris, 24, posted on Instagram.

  • Watch: Tyrrell Hatton boils over at Open Championship

    Tyrrell Hatton had some frustrating moments on the course at the Open Championship on Friday, and he took out his anger on his club.

  • Open Championship: Tallest player in PGA Tour history tees it up

    At 6'9", Jon Thomson is the tallest golfer in PGA or European tour history, and he's in the field at this week's Open Championship.

  • Rory McIlroy overcomes ‘flippy’ club problems in face of Open cut after rollercoaster round of emotions

    As Rory McIlroy sank to his knees on the seventh fairway after hitting into a greenside bunker he didn’t look like the ‘luckiest guy in the world,’ as he was later to describe himself after another ever-fluctuating par round, more as if he were a football manager on the touchline letting off steam at errant charges. We all search for answers to the enigma of McIlroy’s seven year blank streak, as if the demons within must be burning the soles of his feet, but they are not. There are a couple of t

  • Golf-Oosthuizen looms as major factor once again

    Louis Oosthuizen continued his stellar run of form at major championships to lead the British Open with a flawless first-round 64 at Royal St George's on Thursday. The 38-year-old South African, British Open champion at St Andrews in 2010, finished tied second in this year's PGA Championship and was runner-up at last month's U.S. Open. "Probably in my mind it was the perfect round I could have played," Oosthuizen told reporters.

  • Patrick Mahomes clarifies 'out of context' trash talk about Justin Herbert

    Patrick Mahomes said he has 'a ton of respect' for Justin Herbert.

  • Golf betting: Bettor had $8 on a 9-leg British Open matchup parlay, and hit it for almost $17,000

    There was an amazing parlay win from the first round of the British Open.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (+1) after finding 4 fairways: 'The driver sucks'; Cobra hits back

    Bryson DeChambeau spent more time in the hay than the fairway Thursday at Royal St. George’s, and his frustration was apparent.

  • Teenager to fly with Bezos in space flight

    This teenager will fly to space with Jeff Bezos18-year-old Oliver Daemen will replace someone who paid $28 milionin an auction for a spot on Blue Origin's suborbital launchbut dropped out due to unspecified ''scheduling conflicts''Daemen's father paid an undisclosed price for the seatThe teenager is set to be the youngest person ever to fly to spaceAlso on the flight will be the oldest person to ever go to space82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally FunkThe other two spots are reserved for billionaire Jeff Bezosand his brother Mark Bezos

  • Wisconsin OT Logan Bruss wins first Wisconsin Football Esports Showdown

    Senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss wins the first-ever Wisconsin Football Esports Showdown!

  • Marc Leishman got mad, snapped his putter and still rolled in the birdies

    Marc Leishman snapped his putter in half with his hands and then made several birdies with his wedge Friday at The Open.

  • Long-hitting, longtime friends Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda lead at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

    Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda hold the clubhouse lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with their self-described “C” games.

  • Filibuster changes merely one of many issues Harris discussed with senators, White House says

    Tasked with advocating for the White House's agenda on voting rights, Vice President Kamala Harris is under pressure to advance legislative filibuster reform after Democrats' voting rights legislation collapsed in the Senate.

  • Jason Sudeikis, among other good deeds this week, shows support for soccer players across the pond

    Actor Jason Sudeikis, who coaches English soccer players on TV, showed his support for real English players experiencing racist abuse at last night’s Ted Lasso season two premiere. The Saturday Night Live alum wore a sweatshirt with the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo,” bringing attention to the ongoing controversy in the fallout from England’s UEFA European Championship 2020 loss on July 11.

  • CBS Sports ranks Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh among best QB/coach duos in NFL

    CBS Sports ranks Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh among best QB/coach duos in NFL

  • Tampa Bay waterfront restaurants take a hit from Red Tide

    INDIAN SHORES — Frank Chivas is counting himself lucky — at least, for now. His restaurants, several of which are seafood-focused and water-adjacent, have so far been spared the worst effects of the recent Red Tide — toxic algal blooms that have plagued huge swaths of Tampa Bay and Pinellas County beaches. “It hasn’t affected us one bit,” Chivas said. “We’ve been very, very lucky. But, I’m ...

  • Report: Tony Gonzalez leaving FOX studio to pursue acting roles

    Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez is reportedly leaving his job as a FOX studio analyst. Gonzalez will leave FOX to focus on TV and film projects, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. After a 17-year career in the NFL, Gonzalez joined the CBS studio in 2014, and then left to join [more]

  • Western US and Canada brace for another heatwave as wildfires spread

    US fires have burned about 1,553 sq milesNext heatwave expected to start on Saturday A firefighter searches for hotspots while mopping up the north-east side of the Bootleg fire near Sprague River, Oregon, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP The fourth searing heatwave in five weeks is set to strike the west of the United States and Canada this weekend, aggravating wildfires that are already ravaging an area larger than Rhode Island as drought and record-breaking temperatures tied to the

  • Kevin Love withdraws from U.S. men's Olympic basketball team

    NBA star Kevin Love has withdrawn from the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, saying he's not at his "absolute peak performance" following a calf injury, ESPN reported Friday. Why it matters: It's the latest blow to USA Basketball, which announced Thursday that Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Games after being placed under coronavirus health and safety protocols. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJerami Grant has also been put u