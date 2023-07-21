The Open Championship 2023: Tee times for third round

Rory McIlroy gets his third round under way at 2.25 in the afternoon playing alongside Max Homa - AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Brian Harman drained a 15-foot eagle putt at the last hole to close out a brilliant bogey-free 65, catapulting him into a five-shot lead at the end of the second round of the 151st Open Championship on Friday.

The American started the day one off the pace at four-under, but ended it walking into to the clubhouse on 10-under at Royal Liverpool, a tricky course which barely challenged Harman’s penchant for fairway-finding and clutch putting.

The lefty zipped past one of the first-round co-leaders, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who carded an even-par 71 to sit in second place at five-under.

That pair will go out last on Saturday at 3.30pm — here are the rest of the day’s tee times.

Third round: Saturday, July 22

8:55: Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre

9:05: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott

9:15: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka

9:25: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

9:35: Christo Lamprecht, Andrew Putnam

9:45: Ryan Fox, Victor Perez

10:00: David Lingmerth, Richie Ramsay

10:10: Sami Valimaki, Danny Willett

10:20: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

10:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

10:40: Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

10:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

11:00: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

11:15: Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Robinson-Thompson

11:25: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

11:35: Corey Conners, Zach Johnson

11:45: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

11:55: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

12:05: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

12:15: Joost Luiten, Jordan L. Smith

12:30: Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters

12:40: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

12:50: Abraham Ancer, Thomas Detry

13.00: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

13:10: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

13:20: Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim

13:30: Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

13:45: Nicolai Hojgaard, Antoine Rozner

13:55: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

14:05: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

14:15: Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

14:25: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

14:35: Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

14:45: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

15:00: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

15:10: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

15:20: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

15:30: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

