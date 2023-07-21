The Open Championship 2023: Tee times for third round
Brian Harman drained a 15-foot eagle putt at the last hole to close out a brilliant bogey-free 65, catapulting him into a five-shot lead at the end of the second round of the 151st Open Championship on Friday.
The American started the day one off the pace at four-under, but ended it walking into to the clubhouse on 10-under at Royal Liverpool, a tricky course which barely challenged Harman’s penchant for fairway-finding and clutch putting.
The lefty zipped past one of the first-round co-leaders, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who carded an even-par 71 to sit in second place at five-under.
That pair will go out last on Saturday at 3.30pm — here are the rest of the day’s tee times.
Third round: Saturday, July 22
8:55: Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre
9:05: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott
9:15: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka
9:25: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings
9:35: Christo Lamprecht, Andrew Putnam
9:45: Ryan Fox, Victor Perez
10:00: David Lingmerth, Richie Ramsay
10:10: Sami Valimaki, Danny Willett
10:20: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
10:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
10:40: Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
10:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
11:00: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long
11:15: Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Robinson-Thompson
11:25: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm
11:35: Corey Conners, Zach Johnson
11:45: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
11:55: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd
12:05: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick
12:15: Joost Luiten, Jordan L. Smith
12:30: Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters
12:40: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson
12:50: Abraham Ancer, Thomas Detry
13.00: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem
13:10: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
13:20: Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim
13:30: Richard Bland, Laurie Canter
13:45: Nicolai Hojgaard, Antoine Rozner
13:55: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson
14:05: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan
14:15: Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart
14:25: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
14:35: Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate
14:45: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
15:00: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui
15:10: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma
15:20: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka
15:30: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman
