The Open Championship 2023: Dates, schedule and how to watch on TV

Cam Smith is the defending champion following his victory at St Andrews last year - Reuters/Phil Noble

The best male golfers in the world gather for the final major of the year at the 151st Open Championship later this month.

Jon Rahm (The Masters), Brooks Koepka (the US PGA Championship) and Wyndham Clark (the US Open) have claimed the first three majors of the season. They will all be hunting down Cameron Smith, the defending champion, who warmed up for this year’s Open with victory at LIV London.

When is it?

The Open begins on Thursday July 20 with the final round on Sunday July 23.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Where is it?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, also referred to as Hoylake. The Merseyside links has hosted five Opens in the post-war era with Fred Daly, Peter Thompson and Roberto De Vicenzo winning in 1947, 1956 and 1967 respectively.

There was then a 39-year wait for the Open to return to Hoylake, with Tiger Woods plotting his way around a parched layout in 2006 with a masterful display of strategy and ball-striking.

In softer conditions eight years later, McIlroy secured his first and only Open, course form that bodes well as he attempts to end his major drought.

Course architect Martin Ebert has overseen some changes to the course, including a new par-three 17th and a new 18th tee that extends the closing hole to 607 yards.

Rory McIlroy won the last Open staged at Hoylake - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky Sports have exclusive live coverage for viewers in the UK, with all of the action available from dawn until dusk.

Advertisement

Highlights

The BBC will provide nightly highlights after each round on BBC Two. Highlights from the first and second round will be shown at 8pm, hosted by Eilidh Barbour.

How to watch The Open Champion in the US

For viewers in the United States, a combination of NBC’s streaming service Peacock and the Golf Channel will provide coverage over the first two days with NBC taking over on Saturday and Sunday.

What time will it start?

We will not know the tee times until the Tuesday of tournament week.

The Open and the Masters are the two majors with a one-tee start, meaning the whole field starts from the first tee. However, the Open field is much larger and so tee times are spread from as early as 6.30am to as late as 4.15pm. That means the first tee times will be around 1.30am Eastern Time in the United States.

Advertisement

Those out early on Thursday will be out later on Friday. That can leave a player’s chances at the mercy of the capricious seaside weather and mean the luck of the draw plays a part, but that is part of the tournament’s charm.

Tee times at the weekend will depend on the leaderboard with the leaders going out last. There will be a halfway cut with the top 70 and ties making it through to the weekend.

Who are the players to watch?

Rory McIlroy 15/2

The tournament favourite and the Champion Golfer of the Year the last time Hoylake hosted the Open.

Despite some painful near-misses and concerns about his wedge play, McIlroy is knocking on the door with seven top tens in his last nine major starts.

Advertisement

The Northern Irishman came agonisingly close to ending his major drought at the US Open last month but finished just one shot behind American Whyndham Clark.

Since lifting the Claret Jug in 2014, McIlroy has four top-five Open finishes either side of his nightmare missed cut at Royal Portrush in 2019.

This tournament and venue represent the Northern Irishman with a brilliant opportunity to add to his major tally.

Jon Rahm 9/1

The Spaniard has already enjoyed major glory this year winning at Augusta in April.

However, the 28-year-old is not enjoying the red hot form of the season’s early months, but remains a strong candidate with no real weaknesses in his game.

Advertisement

Rahm has never really been in contention at the Open - his T3 at Royal St George’s in 2021, has been is only top 10 in the major.

However, two Irish Open wins are proof Rahm has links pedigree.

Jon Rahm won his second major at the Masters in April - Reuters/Mike Segar

Scottie Scheffler 9/1

The World No 1 and the game’s best player from tee to green, but he has been held back in recent weeks by a cold putter.

In eight tournaments in 2023, the American has finished no worse than T11, having three third place finishes and coming runner-up at this year’s PGA Championship.

Top 10 finishes in all three majors is impressive consistency, but the American is yet to produce his very best form in the UK.

Advertisement

In his two outings at the Open, Scheffler has finished T-8 and T-21.

But, with his love of links golf, he will be a contender in Liverpool.

Brooks Koepka 14/1

The American now has five major titles to his name following his victory at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill back in May.

Koepka needs the Claret Jug to complete the career grand slam before rivals McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Koepka played lots of tournament golf in Europe during his fledgling years and has Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott on the bag.

Four top-10 finishes at the Open and his superb form this year suggests Koepka is likely to be a big player at Hoylake.

Advertisement

Cameron Smith 14/1

The defending champion, and the Australian’s creativity around the greens is ideal for the challenge posed by links golf.

The Australian shot a final year round of 64 to beat Rory Mcllory and claim the Claret Jug in St Andrew.

Since joining LIV Golf, his form has continued to impress with a T9 at the PGA Championship before finishing fourth at the US Open in Los Angeles .

He recently claimed victory at the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club last week.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.