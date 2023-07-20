The Open 2023 LIVE: First round golf leaderboard as Tommy Fleetwood leads and Rory McIlroy battles

The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool gets underway today as the world’s best golfers come together for a final chance at a major in 2023 on the unique challenge that a links course provides.

Rory McIlroy, winner at this venue in 2014, enters the tournament confident of ending his nine-year major drought and he tees off in a marquee group at on Thursday afternoon, alongside Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

McIlroy denied home favourite Bob MacIntyre the Scottish Open title last week by brilliantly birdieing the final two holes in appalling conditions and that links form could see him lift the Claret Jug come Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are plenty of other contenders for the Hoylake crown including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and in-form local favourite Tommy Fleetwood, who tee off together on Thursday afternoon. Defending champion Cameron Smith won’t give up the Claret Jug without a fight, while Viktor Hovland appears to be on the brink of a first major title and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka can never be discounted.

Follow live coverage of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below:

The Open Championship 2023 - live updates from Hoylake

The 151st Open Championship gets underway at Royal Liverpool

Tommy Fleetwood sets clubhouse lead after superb five-under-par opening round

Rory McIlroy saves par on the last to finish level par

-5 Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo

-4 Rozner, Otageui, Harman

-3 Cink, Clark, Noren, Homa, Sharma

-2 Spieth, Jordan, Migliozzi, SW Kim, Bjork, Stewart

The Open 2023: Rory McIlroy speaks after his level-par round

20:50 , Ben Fleming

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I actually felt like I played okay. I missed a couple of putts on the front nine but started to get the putter going on the back nine which was nice to see.

“It was tricky out there this afternoon. The wind was blowing a bit, it was hard to get close to some pins and I thought that anything in the 60s this afternoon would be a good score. I didn’t quite get there.

“Even par is a solid start. I wouldn’t have minded being a couple lower, but I will take it.”

On his bunker escape at the last: “These bunkers are really tough. You never seem to go into the middle of them, and you’re always up against the face. I actually got lucky because that could have gone into the deeper part of my footprint and I might have been there all night.

Advertisement

“It was great to get away with a five there.”

(EPA)

The Open 2023: Tough finish for Mickelson

20:48 , Ben Fleming

Mickelson +6 (77)

The out-of-bounds strikes again with Mickelson the latest victim. In the end, it’s a triple bogey eight which, couple with the double bogey on 17, sees him finish on a disappointing +6.

Plenty of work for lefty to do tomorrow to make the cut.

The Open 2023: Leaderboard

20:46 , Ben Fleming

There are still a few players out on the course, but with most of the action finished, here’s how the leaderboard looks:

-5 Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo

-4 Rozner, Otageui, Harman

-3 Cink, Clark, Noren, Homa, Sharma (17)

Advertisement

-2 Spieth, Jordan, SW Kim, Bjork, Migliozzi (17) Stewart (16)

The Open 2023: Impressive start for Homa

20:39 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +2 (73), Homa -3 (68), Hatton E (71)

It feels like an age ago that these three were sitting on the 18th tee. And that’s because it was. Between Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy’s bunker problems, they’ve been waiting quite some time.

Homa ends up near the grandstand with his second but is able to safely navigate the up and down to sign off for a bogey-free back nine and a three-under-par round of 68. He’s often been criticised for not performing in the majors but that’s a stellar start to this Open for the American in these tougher afternoon conditions.

Advertisement

Hatton and Morikawa sign off with pars as well to finish at even par and +2 respectively. A few poor holes around the turn let Hatton down while Morikawa was inconsistent throughout. It’s still early in this championship but they’ll need to be much-improved tomorrow if they are to start moving in the right direction.

The Open 2023: Bogey at the last for Rahm as Rory saves par

20:25 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (7), Rahm +3 (71), Rose +3 (71)

Rahm first and it’s just bogey. His face says it all as the ball refuses to drop and it’s another bogey to bring a hugely infuriating round to a close for the Spaniard.

Advertisement

McIlroy, meanwhile, gets a great read of Rahm’s putt, and pours it in the heart of the cup. A vital par and a punch of the air from the Northern Irishman who signs off level par for the round. Not what he might have hoped for at the start of the day but by no means a disaster.

A closing par too for Justin Rose who will have a bit of work to do tomorrow alongside Rahm to make sure he’s here for the weekend.

The Open 2023: Bunker troubles

20:20 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (17), Rahm +2 (17), Rose +3 (17)

Both Rory and Jon take on their iron approaches into the par-five last...sand for both. And even worse, they are up against the faces. Rahm chips out backwards successfully and pitches onto the green to give himself a look at par.

Advertisement

McIlroy tries to hack out sideways...and leaves it in. The ball rests in his footmark and it’s a really awkward second bunker shot. He can attack the green this time but with one leg in, one leg out it’s tricky. The result? A marvellous effort which leaves him about 10 feet for his par. How he’d love to roll that one in.

The Open 2023: Double bogey for Mickelson

20:17 , Ben Fleming

Mickelson +3 (17)

The 17th claims another victim as even the game’s best chipper can’t keep his ball on the green as it rolls into the bunker. No up and down either and the LIV Golfer has to settle for a costly double-bogey five on the penultimate hole of the day.

The Open 2023: Quadruple bogey for Thomas

20:12 , Ben Fleming

Advertisement

Finau +2 (73), Hovland -1 (70), Thomas +11 (82)

Finau and Hovland can’t quite find the range with their birdie putts and it’s a pair of pars. Finau ends the day at +2 which is alright but Viktor, in particular, will be happy with how he battled back on the back nine to end the day in the red and alongside a host of contenders at -1.

Justin Thomas? The less said the better. He can’t get up and down from the rough and it’s a quadruple bogey NINE to end his round. That’s +11 for the day and an 82 which marks his worst round in a major championship. The American sits in a tie for 154th, with just one golfer beneath him.

The Open 2023: Getting ugly for Thomas

20:07 , Ben Fleming

Advertisement

Finau +2 (17), Hovland -1 (17), Thomas +7 (17)

Thomas ended the US Open with an 11-over par 81 and his round today is going the same way. It’s out of bounds off the tee, with his fourth shot ending up in the bunker. From there, his wedge catches the lip of the bunker and ends up in the next bunker along.

As if it couldn’t get worse, he has no shot from the bunker and has to chip out backwards. That’s six and he’s not even on the green yet.

Hovland, for what it’s worth, almost found himself in the out-of-bounds section with his second shot but got a good break with the ball just bouncing inside the line.

The Open 2023: All pars on the 17th

20:03 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +2 (17), Homa -3 (17), Hatton E (17)

No drama on the 17th for this trio, as Homa gives his birdie effort a good look down the hill on the par three. It just drifts to the right but a very solid par nevertheless.

The Open 2023: Rory down the last

20:00 , Ben Fleming

Taking on the last, Rory opts for the iron perhaps wary of the out-of-bounds down the right. It’s 310 yards slap bang in the middle of the fairway - not bad.

Rahm opts for the big cut with the driver and finds the middle of the fairway nicely. As does Rose and all three are in play up the last.

The Open 2023: Pars all round at the little eye

19:52 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (17), Rahm +2 (17), Rose +3 (17)

The tricky 17th is up next for these three and Rahm and McIlroy give themselves good looks at birdie with some tidy approaches into this small green. Neither fall and Rahm - more so than Rory - cuts a very frustrated figure as he heads to the last. Not his day so far.

Another par for Rose who, like Rahm, will be eyeing up a bonus birdie on the last.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for Hatton

19:49 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +2 (16), Homa -3 (16), Hatton E (16)

A much-needed birdie for Hatton to arrest what has been a disappointing back nine so far. He gets back to level par and now two clear off Morikawa who gives another back to the course with a bogey.

Homa makes his par - he’ll be more than happy with a par-par finish to end the day.

The Open 2023: Bogey for Rahm

19:38 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (16), Rahm +2 (16), Rose +3 (16)

Well, well, well. Another small one bites the dust for Jon Rahm and it’s not been the first round he would have been hoping for at all. Another bogey sees him at +2 and just one shot ahead of Justin Rose, who has battled back well since his shaky start.

Rory is just off the green in two but it’s a well-judged two-putt from off the green to save his par. How he’d love one more coming in to get into the red for the day.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for Morikawa

19:34 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (15), Homa -3 (15), Hatton +1 (15)

Homa has the ball on a string from tee to green, and a cute chip onto the 15th gives the American another good look at birdie...no! That’s a poor miss from close range as the ball just lips out on the right. He remains at -3.

Morikawa moves alongside Hatton on +1 after a beautiful second shot into this par five. The eagle putt doesn’t drop but it’s a welcome birdie for the 2021 Open Champion.

The Open 2023 - Hovland into the red

19:32 , Ben Fleming

Finau +2 (16), Hovland -1 (16), Thomas +6 (16)

Viktor has battled back superbly on this back nine with a well-judged iron setting up another birdie for the Norwegian. He moves to -1 as Finau moves another shot in the wrong direction with another bogey. Thomas makes his par to remain at +6.

The Open 2023 - Back-to-back birdies for McIlroy

19:22 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (15), Rahm +1 (15), Rose +3 (15)

Gettable par five...and Rory takes advantage! He’s in the bunker after three but he’s got sand and room to work with and guides it down to the hole perfectly. That birdie moves him back to level par which is by no means out of it.

Rose makes a much-needed birdie to get back to +3 but it’s a really poor putt from Rahm who lets a five-foot birdie opportunity pass him by with the Spaniard still over par at +1.

Harman into top five

19:16 , Ben Fleming

Harman -4 (67)

Just like Grillo a bit ago, Harman tops off his fine opening round with a long-range birdie on the last. The American joins Otageui and Rozner at -4 and looks like a real contender for the Claret Jug this year when you take into account his form and Open championship record.

The Open 2023 - Bad miss from Hovland

19:15 , Ben Fleming

Finau +1 (15), Hovland E (15), Thomas +6 (15)

Hovland will not want to see that putt on the replay tonight. It’s a tiddler down the slope but he comes right across it and it dies short of the hole for what would have been a birdie.

Finau makes his par and there’s just the second birdie of the round for Justin Thomas who is way back at +6.

The Open 2023 - Another bogey for Hatton

19:12 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +2 (14), Homa -3 (14), Hatton +1 (14)

He was alongside Homa at -2 at one point during the front nine but the Englishman has really faded around the turn and into the back nine with another bogey putting him over par for the first time.

Morikawa and Homa make their pars as they also head to the 15th now.

The Open 2023 - Huge birdie for McIlroy

18:56 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +1 (14), Rahm +1 (14), Rose +4 (14)

Out of nowhere but a huge birdie for McIlroy at the 14th. Right across the green, his ball threatens to run out of steam but just has enough to plop into the front of the cup for a birdie three.

Rahm gets a nasty break as his approach catches the roll-off to the right of the green. It’s a tough two-putt up a big slope but it’s expertly done by the Spaniard who saves his par well.

It’s a par too for Rose and these three now head to the gettable par-five 15th. Oh, how they’d love to walk off that green with three birdies.

Harman hanging steady

18:52 , Ben Fleming

Harman -3 (17)

The American has a solid record in this tournament and has made a very good start to this tournament. He’s got one hole to go but remains at -3 after knocking in a seven footer to save his par on the par-3 17th.

The Open 2023 - Bad miss from Morikawa

18:50 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +2 (13), Homa -3 (13), Hatton E (13)

Homa gives himself another good look at birdie on the 13th, but his effort drifts just wide on the right side. Hatton makes a solid par but it’s a horrible short miss from Collin Morikawa who can’t make a four-foot par putt and drops back further to +2.

The Open 2023 - Grillo ties the lead

18:48 , Ben Fleming

Grillo -5 (66)

Well, out of nowhere we have another name atop the leaderboard. Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on 17 before rolling in a 50-foot birdie on the last to jump up to -5 and join Fleetwood and Lamprecht in a tie for the lead.

He won earlier in the year on the PGA Tour at the Charles Schwab Challenge and has made a great start to his seventh Open Championship.

The Open 2023 - Pars all round

18:38 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +2 (13), Rahm +1 (13), Rose +4 (13)

Nothing falling for McIlroy at the minute as the Northern Irishman, along with Rahm, settle for pars after both their balls look to be troubling the hole.

Rose with a superb effort - almost chipping like Finau moments earlier - but his ball comes to rest right in the jaws of the hole. A nice par regardless.

The Open 2023: Chip-in birdie for Finau

18:32 , Ben Fleming

Finau +1 (13), Hovland E (13), Thomas +5 (13)

That’s one way to end a bad run! A delightful chip from Tony Finau, perfectly judged and hopping into the hole. Hovland isn’t as lucky and his superb tee shot isn’t fully rewarded, with his birdie effort catching the right lip but staying out.

The Open 2023 - Bogeys for Rahm and McIlroy

18:27 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +2 (12), Rahm +1 (12), Rose +4 (12)

These bunkers are no joke and Rahm finds out first-hand. His drive ends up in the sand off the tee and the Spaniard is left with no choice but to pitch out backwards. From there it’s a tough ask and he can’t get up and down to save his par.

McIlroy chooses to go way left off the tee, instead, but hacks out well to the front edge. It’s a heavy-handed chip, though, and he’s got 10 feet for par...not to be. Another bogey for the world number two who drops back to +2 now. Very disappointing.

The Open 2023 - Back-to-back birdies for Homa

18:23 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (11), Homa -3 (11), Hatton E (11)

Max Homa is certainly producing one of the rounds of the afternoon wave and it gets better for the American with a dialled approach into the 11th. He converts for successive birdies to move into a tie for sixth.

Morikawa makes par but it’s a short putt to forget for Hatton which lips out on the right side meaning the Englishman drops back to level par.

The Open 2023 - Back-to-back birdies for Hovland

18:17 , Ben Fleming

Finau +2 (12), Hovland E (12), Thomas +5 (12)

That’s more like it, Viktor! A wonderful approach shot from the heart of the fairway sets up a simple birdie effort and the Norwegian converts for the second time in as many holes. Back to even par and with the 15th to play, he’ll be eyeing up a red number at the end of the day.

Finau’s ambitions of going under par have got a bit tougher after the American makes bogey from the right greenside rough. Thomas remains at +5 with a par.

The Open 2023 - Birdie miss for Rahm

18:10 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +1 (11), Rahm E (11), Rose +4 (11)

The Spaniard fails to take advantage of a sparkling tee shot as his short-range birdie putt misses on the left side.

Rory gets a smidge lucky as his chip shot over the bunker is mishit but fortunately lands just on the right side, trickling down towards the pin. He saves his par with a solid stroke. It’s a par also for Rose to remain at +4.

The Open 2023 - Homa birdies, bogeys for Hatton and Morikawa

18:07 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (10), Homa -2 (10), Hatton -1 (10)

Plenty of action from this group of the tenth. Tyrell Hatton drops one having found himself in the greenside bunker while Morikawa also can’t save par with a long-range effort.

Homa capitalises on a wonderful approach, however, and gets another birdie to move him up to -2.

The Open 2023 - Much-needed birdie for Hovland

18:02 , Ben Fleming

Finau +1 (11), Hovland +1 (11), Thomas +5 (11)

Round, round, and in! A lovely approach from Hovland whose putt dances around the hole for a couple of loops before thankfully dropping in for a birdie. Back to +1 alongside Finau for the PGA Championship runner-up.

It’s bad to worse for Thomas though who now sits at +5 after yet another bogey.

The Open 2023: Otageui up into third

17:55 , Ben Fleming

Otageui -4 (67)

A birdie at the last for Otageui finishes his round off nicely. He’ll join fellow European, Antoine Rozner, up in a tie for 3rd at -4.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for Rahm

17:53 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +1 (10), Rahm E (10), Rose +4 (10)

The Spaniard is finally off the mark and in some style with a 31-foot birdie putt which just drops in on the left side. That will be a relief for the world number three who’ll look to kick on from there.

McIlroy caught a good lie off the tee but couldn’t make the most of it, with his birdie putt just missing on the left side.

More trouble for Rose, though, who has back-to-back bogeys to join Justin Thomas at +4. Work to be done.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for Morikawa, bogey for Homa

17:50 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa E (9), Homa -1 (9), Hatton -2 (9)

Bunker trouble for Homa on the ninth as the American takes two swipes to get out of the sand trap. It’s a good bogey in the end but drops him back to -1.

Hatton gets out of the sand well to save his par while Morikawa pours in another birdie to bring his topsy-turvy front nine to a close at even par.

The Open 2023 - Bogeys for Finau and Hovland

17:46 , Ben Fleming

Finau +1 (10), Hovland +2 (10), Thomas +4 (10)

Things are really not going to plan for this trio. Hovland finds the thick rough, Finau finds the sand - both depart the 10th with bogey.

Thomas makes par but remains a long way back at +4.

The Open 2023 - McIlroy and Rahm make turn

17:37 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +1 (9), Rahm +1 (9), Rose +3 (9)

McIlroy has the best look at birdie from these three but his effort just hangs outside the right side and goes past the hole. Par for him and the same for Rahm. Both sit at +1 and with plenty of work to do on the back nine. It looks like tougher conditions out there this afternoon but they’ll still be eyeing up one or two under par for the round.

One person who needs a massive back nine is Justin Rose whose three putt on the ninth moves him back to +3.

The Open 2023 - Nice save from Homa

17:33 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (8), Homa -2 (8), Hatton -2 (8)

The American gets himself in trouble with his approach into 8 as his ball flies over the back and into the rough. Nicely done from there, though, Max. Cutely out of the thick stuff and a couple of hops down towards the pin for a tap-in par.

Hatton and Morikawa follow him in with pars.

The Open 2023 - Eagle-birdie run for Noren

17:30 , Ben Fleming

Noren -3 (16)

Sweden’s Alex Noren is the latest to join the group at -2. And what a way to do it - an eagle on the gettable 15th and a birdie on the 16th. Very nicely done.

The Open 2023 - Another bogey as Thomas makes the turn

17:26 , Ben Fleming

Finau E (9), Hovland +1 (9), Thomas +4 (9)

Thomas needs to be careful that this round doesn’t run away from him, if it hasn’t already. He’s in the greenside bunker off the tee and can’t get up and down to save his par. Three bogeys and one double bogey in the opening nine for the American.

Finau and Hovland make their pars as this trio make the turn.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for McIlroy, birdie for Rose

17:21 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy +1 (8), Rahm +1 (8), Rose +2 (8)

It is really not happening for the two big boys, Rahm and McIlroy, out there. Rahm makes a steady par but McIlory makes an inexcusable mistake with a short putt on the 8th and makes a bad bogey, joining Rahm at +1.

There’s at least some cheer for Justin Rose, who makes his first birdie of the day to get back to +2 after his terrible start.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for Hovland

17:13 , Ben Fleming

Finau E (8), Hovland +1 (8), Thomas +3 (8)

Just like Rahm, Viktor Hovland’s par streak is ended with a bogey. It’s on the 8th for the Norwegian and the result of a poor approach into the green.

Finau leading this group at even par with Thomas still back at +3.

Otageui and Harman sitting nicely

17:07 , Ben Fleming

Otageui -3 (16), Harman -3 (11)

Harman bounces back from a bogey at ten with a sparkling iron into the 11th to set up a bounce-back birdie. Up ahead on the back nine, Otageu takes advantage of the par-five 15th to join the American at -3.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for Rahm

17:05 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (7), Rahm +1 (7), Rose +3 (7)

Rahm’s par streak comes to an end but not in the manner he would have liked. His first putt is raced by the hole and the Spaniard can’t quite knock in the return. He moves back to +1.

McIlroy and Rose give their long-range efforts for birdie a good look but both have to settle for par.

17:02 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (6), Homa -2 (6), Hatton -2 (6)

Morikawa is known for his ball-striking ability but right now, it’s his clutch putting that is keeping the American hovering around par. Another good par save comes to his rescue on the sixth as he stays at +1.

Homa and Hatton make solid pars to both stay at -2.

The Open 2023 - Double bogey for Thomas

17:00 , Ben Fleming

Finau E (7), Hovland E (7), Thomas +3 (7)

Hmm, that’s not ideal, Justin. The American goes from fairway rough to greenside bunker and escapes with a costly double-bogey six to drop further back to +3.

Finau and Hovland make par.

The Open 2023 - six straight pars for Rahm

16:46 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (6), Rahm E (6), Rose +3 (6)

It’s been far from a steady start for Rahm who has been out of position on numerous occasions through the first six holes. Nevertheless, the Spaniard saves his par well after his tee shot went left.

Pars for McIlroy and Rose as well. They’ll all take that on the 6th which is playing as the hardest hole of the day.

The Open 2023 - Birdies for Hatton and Homa

16:43 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (5), Homa -2 (5), Hatton -2 (5)

Rory’s group didn’t take advantage of the fifth but two in the group behind him make no mistake. Homa makes a lovely birdie for the second hole in a row while Hattong gets up and down from the greenside bunker to join the American at -2.

Morikawa misses out, making a par to remain at +1.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for Thomas

16:40 , Ben Fleming

Finau E (6), Hovland E (6), Thomas +1 (6)

Right after the birdie, Thomas gives one back to the course after a three-putt bogey on the sixth. Finau and Hovland remain at level par with a pair of threes.

The Open 2023 - Rozner one off the pace

16:36 , Ben Fleming

Rozner -4 (67)

The Frenchman has quietly gone about his business, putting together a very solid opening round, which culminates with a nice birdie at the last. An opening round of 67 has him one shot off Fleetwood and Lamprecht.

The Open 2023 - Another bogey for Rose

16:34 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (5), Rahm E (5), Rose +3 (5)

Justin Rose has not brought anywhere near his A game so far this round as the Englishman is wayward off the tee once again. From there it’s always difficult and in the end, a par putt lips out - three bogeys in his first five.

McIlroy’s approach ends left in the thick rough but a superb flop shot sets up a look at birdie...not to be. Just misses on the left side and he’ll have to settle for a par. Rahm’s first chip races past the hole as does his putt back, and the Spaniard has to deliver a good stroke to save his par.

Nobody in this group taking advantage of the par-five 5th, then.

The Open 2023 - Harman looking good

16:25 , Ben Fleming

Harman -3 (9)

Many people fancied Brian Harman heading into this week after his T6 finish last year. The diminutive lefty has been showing good form of late and looks to have brought his best game to Hoylake so far. Three birdies have him at -3 as the American makes the turn.

The Open 2023 - Birdies for Morikawa and Homa

16:24 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (4), Homa -1 (4), Hatton -1 (4)

Max Homa has not brought his best game to major championships so far but it’s a solid start to this year’s Open Championship as he knocks one in at four to move into the red.

Morikawa is seemingly allergic to pars but thankfully for the American, he makes birdie this time to get back to +1.

The Open 2023 - Bunker trouble for Finau

16:22 , Ben Fleming

Finau E (5), Hovland E (5), Thomas E (5)

Ah, the pot bunkers. They are a devil if you get in them and Tony Finau finds out first hand as his ball comes to rest right up against the lip. He can do nothing but push it off the bank and further back into the bunker before ten hacking out.

It’s a good effort to save par but it just whistles past and he drops back to even par.

Hovland keeps his par streak going while Thomas finds his first birdie of the day to join his playing partners at level par thru five.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for McIlroy

16:08 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (4), Rahm E (4), Rose +2 (4)

Back to even par for Rory who gets a bit greedy with his approach into the fourth. The attacking shot comes up just short and trickles into the greenside bunker. From there, it’s a tough up and down which he can’t manage.

Rahm, meanwhile gets a huge slice of luck. His approach shot from the rough narrowly avoids that same bunker before trickling off the right side of the green. He opts for the putter but it’s racing past the hole. Thankfully for the Spaniard it’s on line and rattles the flag before coming to a stop right next to the hole.

A par for him and Rose, who misses a good look at birdie from a similar position to Justin Thomas a few moments ago.

The Open 2023 - Double bogey for Morikawa

16:04 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +2 (3), Homa E (3), Hatton -1 (3)

Bogey, birdie, double bogey start for Morikawa. The American goes out of bounds with his second shot and pays the price with a six on the third.

Hatton and Homa settle in for par.

Another goes begging for Thomas

15:58 , Ben Fleming

Finau -1 (4), Hovland E (4), Thomas +1 (4)

JT has a good look at birdie again after another nice iron into the green. The birdie putt runs out of steam, however, and misses on the low side. A small sense of frustration from the American early on.

The Open 2023 - Good par save from Rose

15:51 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -1 (3), Rahm E (3), Rose +2 (3)

More difficulty for Rose as his approach into the 3rd just drifts left. From there, he leaves himself around 11 feet for a par...but he makes it. A much-needed par save to avoid three bogeys in a row.

McIlroy’s birdie effort drifts past while Jon Rahm does well to get up and down from the right rough after his approach rolled off the green.

The Open 2023 - bounce-back birdie for Morikawa

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa E (2), Homa E (2), Hatton -1 (2)

Some good early birdies from this group on the second. Morikawa bounces back from his opening-hole bogey with a birdie three while Hatton moves into the red after a very nice 20-foot birdie putt.

The Open 2023 - good par save from Thomas

15:42 , Ben Fleming

Finau -1 (3), Hovland E (3), Thomas +1 (3)

It’s vital not to fall two far behind early doors in these major championships and, to that end, Thomas’ 12-foot par save feels very important even at this early stage.

A simple enough par for Hovland while Finau has a good look at birdie which just misses on the high side. Pars all round.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for McIlroy

15:37 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -1 (2), Rahm E (2), Rose +2 (2)

When you get a good break in links golf, you have to take advantage. That is exactly what Rory does on the second. His tee shot is way right but the Northern Irishman gets a drop because of the grandstand and delivers a brilliant approach shot which comes to rest just 3ft from the hole.

His birdie putt falls in and it’s a nice start for him. Rahm lags his putt up nicely for a par but it’s another bogey for Rose after his tee shot was unlucky to drop in a deep fairway bunker.

The Open 2023 - Bogey start for Morikawa

15:33 , Ben Fleming

Morikawa +1 (1), Homa E (1), Hatton E (1)

The final big trio to watch is through the first and it’s not the start the 2021 Open Champion, Collin Morikawa would have been after. He’s way left with his approach and has to settle with a bogey to open up.

His playing partners, Max Homa and Tyrell Hatton, make par.

The Open 2023 - Bjork going nicely

15:31 , Ben Fleming

Bjork -3 (11)

The Swede is enjoying a very nice year on the DP World Tour and is making moves early on Thursday with back-to-back birdies as he makes the turn. The par-five 15th coming up shortly so a real chance for him to make a real impression on this leaderboard if he can keep things steady.

The Open 2023 - birdie chances goes begging for Thomas

15:28 , Ben Fleming

Finau -1 (2), Hovland E (2), Thomas +1 (2)

A couple of solid pars for Finau and Hovland and Thomas joins them after his good look at birdie comes up short.

The Open 2023 - Bogey start for Rose

15:22 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (1), Rahm E (1), Rose +1 (1)

Rose can’t make amends having found the fairway bunker and drops a shot at the first. McIlroy and Rahm do well to recover from their poor tee shots and make solid pars to escape unscathed.

The Open 2023 - Triple-bogey finish for Fowler

15:21 , Ben Fleming

Lowry +1 (72), Fowler +1 (72), MacIntrye +3 (74)

The internal out-of-bounds claims another victim, this time in the form of Rickie Fowler. But unlike Adam Scott earlier, the American doesn’t learn from his mistake and finds the trouble again with his fourth shot! In the end, it’s an eight for the American who tumbles down the leaderboard at the final hole. What a shame after such a solid round to that point.

Lowry’s birdie putt comes up just short and the Irishman has to settle to par and a +1 opening round. Robert MacIntyre, however, does find a birdie four but he’s a far bit back at +3 after a poor back nine.

The Open 2023 - birdie start for Finau

15:11 , Ben Fleming

Finau -1 (1), Hovland E (1), Thomas +1 (1)

Up ahead of McIlroy, is another stellar group in the form of Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas.

And it’s Finau who steals the headlines on the first with a delightful iron approach to just 3 feet for a birdie on the first hole. Hovland makes a sturdy par but it’s all gone wrong for Thomas.

His second shot ends up short of the right greenside bunker but the American tries to get too cute with the chip, with his ball catching the lip of the bunker and falling back in. He almost holes out from the sand but it’s an opening-hole bogey for the two-time major champion who has been dreadfully short of form in recent months.

The Open 2023 - McIlroy, Rahm and Rose underway

15:05 , Ben Fleming

It’s finally time for Rory to get his round underway. He’s bang in form after his win at the Scottish Open last week but it’s far from an ideal start as his drive goes well right off the tee. Jon Rahm joins him there while Justin Rose finds the fairway bunker.

Far from the ideal start for this marquee afternoon group.

The Open 2023 - Clark in contention

15:02 , Ben Fleming

Smith +1 (72), Schauffele -1 (70), Clark -3 (68)

Wyndham Clark is loving major championship golf at the minute. Last month’s US Open champion starts his second Open appearance in superb fashion with a birdie at the last moving him into a tie for second.

There’s also a last-hole birdie for Schauffele who moves into the red and sits nicely at -1. Cam Smith found the fairway bunker off the tee and does well to save par. A topsy-turvy opening round for the defending champion who sits at +1.

The Open 2023 - Fowler makes his move

14:59 , Ben Fleming

Lowry +1 (17), Fowler -2 (17), MacIntrye +4 (17)

Fowler ended his four-year winless streak with a win on the PGA Tour recently and he’s well-placed here after a rare birdie at the 17th. Up to -2 and a tie for fourth for the American.

Lowry remains at one over par while MacIntyre is now at +4 after another bogey on the 16th.

The Open 2023 - Fleetwood takes the clubhouse lead

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler -1 (70), Fleetwood -5 (66), Scott +1 (72)

Fleetwood’s second ended up in the rough and the Englishman takes no chances, taking aim at the right edge of the green and avoiding the bunker altogether. There’s a bit of work to be done for his par but he knocks it in comfortably. A super round of 66 has him in a share for the lead and there’s a big grin on his face as he is greeted by huge applause from the grandstands.

Scheffler gets up and down well from the greenside to make birdie at the last. Another very solid round from Scheffler but once more, a round that threatened to get away with him after some wayward putting. Still, the world number one is nicely positioned at -1.

It’s an unfortunate double-bogey seven for Scott at the last after his first drive went out of bounds. He’s left on +1 after his opening round.

The Open 2023 - Koepka in the clubhouse

14:41 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay -1 (70), Koepka -1 (70), Matsuyama -1 (70)

It was a slow start for this year’s US PGA Champion but three birdies on the back nine have him in the clubhouse at -1 after a close birdie chance at the last just goes by.

He’s sitting very nicely in a tie for 10th alongside his playing partners Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama. A solid Thursday for all three.

The Open 2023 - Trouble for Scott

14:38 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler E (17), Fleetwood -5 (17), Scott -1 (17)

The 18th may be a par five but there is plenty of trouble on this hole with an internal out-of-bounds down the right-hand side of the rough. Adam Scott is one of the first players to find out his harsh reality as he sends his first tee shot straight in.

His second shot is hardly any better and flies way left. He’ll do well to escape with just the one dropped shot.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for Smith

14:35 , Ben Fleming

Smith +1 (16), Schauffele E (16), Clark -2 (16)

More trouble for the defending champ off the tee as Smith finds yet another hazard. It’s a fairway bunker this time and the Aussie can’t get up and down from the fairway to save his par. Back to one over.

The Open 2023 - Fowler under par, bogey for Lowry

14:32 , Ben Fleming

Lowry +1 (15), Fowler -1 (15), MacIntrye +3 (15)

Fowler has been plugging away nicely today and gets his reward at the 15th with a birdie to move into the red at -1.

MacIntyre sees his birdie effort come up short but it’s disappointment for Shane Lowry who sees his eight-foot putt miss to the right. The Irishman sits at +1 now.

The Open 2023 - Fleetwood pars 17

14:26 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler E (17), Fleetwood -5 (17), Scott -1 (17)

All three find themselves safely on board the tricky 17th as Fleetwood’s ball holds onto the back portion of the green. From there, it’s a wonderfully-judged lag putt up close for a tap-in par.

Both Scott and Scheffler also make par and this trio now head up the last.

Mixed fortunes for Siem and Rozner

14:24 , Ben Fleming

Siem -1 (12), Rozner -3 (11)

Marcel Siem’s wonderful start comes crashing back to earth with a costly double-bogey six on the 12th as he drops back to -1.

But it’s France’s Antoine Rozner who takes his place at -3 with his fourth birdie of the day on the 11th.

The Open 2023 - More birdies at 15

14:23 , Ben Fleming

Smith E (15), Schauffele E (15), Clark -2 (15)

If you play this hole correctly, there appears to be a great chance of birdie at 15. Cam Smith and Clark are the latest to cash in as the defending champion moves back to level par while Clark bounces back from his bogey on the hole prior.

A quiet stretch from Schauffele who makes his eighth par in a row.

The Open 2023 - shot of the day from Straka

14:14 , Ben Fleming

Straka E (71)

This was a bit earlier, but you have to see it to belive it. A simply magical chip-in from Austria’s Sepp Straka to make birdie at the last. The ball is stunned into the bank of the bunker, rolls up and over the crest before cantering down into the hole. What a way to end his round.

Wonderful imagination. Perfect execution.



A quite incredible shot on 18 from Sepp Straka. pic.twitter.com/7c4lUDGyXR — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

The Open 2023 - Fleetwood into a tie for the lead

14:11 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler E (16), Fleetwood -5 (16), Scott -1 (16)

And it just gets better for the Englishman. He’s in the rough off the tee but a lovely iron finds the green and holds onto the edge. From about 26ft, he goes ahead and knocks it in for his third birdie in a row.

He’s up to -5 and tied alongside Lamprecht at the top. What a start.

A par for Scheffler but Adam Scott drops one at the 16th having found a fairway bunker off the tee.

The Open 2023 - bogey at the last for Spieth

14:05 , Ben Fleming

Spieth -2 (69), Fitzpatrick +1 (72), Day +1 (72)

Not the ideal way to end for Spieth as he finds himself in a fairway bunker and can only just hack it out. His third goes way left and near the spectators and the American can’t quite get up and down to save his par.

Still, -2 has him sitting nicely and right in the thick of it. Fitzpatrick and Day, meanwhile, both make par and sit at +1 which is good enough for T45 at the minute.

The Open 2023 - Monster par save from Smith

14:02 , Ben Fleming

Smith +1 (14), Schauffele E (14), Clark -1 (14)

If Cam Smith and Scottie Scheffler could merge their talents, they would be near unstoppable. Scheffler has the ball on a string from tee to green while Smith is making almost every putt he looks at. This time it is over 40 feet from off the green but it’s right into the heart to save par for the defending champ.

Wyndham Clark is also in a world of trouble as he’s unable to hack out of the thick rough of the fairway. He gets out at the second time of asking but merely finds the rough again on the other side. It looks like a big score is brewing but the US Open champion pours in a lovely putt to escape with just a bogey.

The Open 2023 - solo second for Fleetwood

13:57 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler E (15), Fleetwood -4 (15), Scott -2 (15)

Birdies all round again on the 15th and Fleetwood is now just one shot off Lamprecht at the top. A deft chip out of the rough sets up a simple tap-in birdie to move to -4.

Scheffler gets back to even par while Scott moves up to -2.

The Open 2023 - Lowry back to level par

13:50 , Ben Fleming

Lowry E (13), Fowler E (13), MacIntrye +3 (13)

Lowry is well-known for his short-game prowess but it lets down the Irishman on this occasion as his chip shot flies off the green and into the run-off section. In the end, it’s a good bogey from there but a frustrating one for Lowry.

Fowler and MacIntyre make their pars to stay at even and +3 respectively.

The Open 2023 - Koepka into the red

13:46 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay -1 (15), Koepka -1 (15), Matsuyama -1 (15)

This 15th appears to be producing plenty of birdies today and these three don’t miss out either. All three move to -1 and very well placed if they can navigate these closing holes.

The Open 2023 - Siem hanging around

13:44 , Ben Fleming

Siem -3 (10)

We’ve seen a few names pop up high on the leaderboard but then drop back but one that remains is Marcel Siem. The German has a great look at birdie on the 10th but leaves it agonisingly short. Still, he’s well placed at -3 and in a share for second.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for Fitzpatrick at 17

13:39 , Ben Fleming

Spieth -3 (17), Fitzpatrick +1 (17), Day +1 (17)

His caddie was less than complimentary about the new 17th hole earlier in the week, but Fitzpatrick takes full advantage of a solid tee shot to find another helpful birdie on this back nine. A birdie on the par-five last would move him back to even par which would represent a very solid start.

Spieth and Day make their pars.

The Open 2023 - Fleetwood up to second

13:35 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler +1 (14), Fleetwood -3 (14), Scott -1 (14)

Scheffler and Scott get in trouble with their approaches into the 14th as both find the run-off area to the right of the green. Scottie elects to chip while Scott takes the putter and the Aussie will be far the happier of the two. He makes his par but Scheffler sees another putt go wide and it’s two bogeys in three holes for the world number one. Back to +1.

Fleetwood steals the headlines, however, with a sumptuous iron into the green. He has only 10 feet for birdie...right in the heart! The crowd erupts as the Englishman picks his ball out of the hole. When he next looks up at the leaderboard, he’ll see his name in second.

The Open 2023 - Smith battling away

13:29 , Ben Fleming

Smith +1 (12), Schauffele E (12), Clark -2 (12)

The defending champ is fighting not only the course but also himself so far this round. More trouble on the 12th but he escapes with a par thanks to a lovely putt. Schauffele and Clark remain as they were.

The Open 2023 - Here comes Jordan

13:24 , Ben Fleming

Spieth -3 (16), Fitzpatrick +2 (16), Day +1 (16)

He loves it in the links conditions and Jordan Spieth is making his march after a divine approach into the 16th. Back-to-back birdies and he is up into a tie for second. Fitzpatrick with a solid par while Day scrambles well to save his.

The Open 2023 - Birdie for Lowry, more trouble for MacIntrye

13:22 , Ben Fleming

Lowry -1 (11), Fowler E (11), MacIntrye +3 (11)

A nice reward for Lowry who has toiled away today without much going his way. That birdie on the 11th moves him back into the red.

One player who isn’t heading towards under par is his playing partner, MacIntrye, who gets himself in trouble in the bunker and leaves the hole with a costly double bogey.

The Open 2023 - More putting woes for Scheffler

13:17 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler E (12), Fleetwood -2 (12), Scott -2 (12)

That is a really tough watch. No more than four feet for his par and it doesn’t even touch the cup. Dreadful from the American who misses his second short putt of the day and drops back to level par.

Fleetwood recovered well from an awkward stance after his tee shot to make par but the whole belongs to Adam Scott who hits a delightful iron into the green and converts to move up alongside Fleetwood at -2.

The Open 2023 - Birdies all round

13:15 , Ben Fleming

Spieth -2 (15), Fitzpatrick +2 (15), Day +1 (15)

The 15th is a happy hunting ground for these three as they all pick up birdies at the par five. Spieth now looking very solid at -2 while Fitzpatrick gets one back to move closer to par. Day moves to +1.

The Open 2023 - Clark going well

13:12 , Ben Fleming

Smith +1 (11), Schauffele E (11), Clark -2 (11)

Wyndham Clark burst on the scene with his win at the US Open last month and looks right at home at Royal Liverpool early on as he gets back-to-back birdies to move up alongside Fleetwood at -2.

Going the other way is defending champion, Cam Smith. He’s in heaps of trouble off the tee and although he hacked it out nicely to the back of the green, the Aussie can’t avoid a costly three putt as he drops back further to +1.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for MacIntrye

13:07 , Ben Fleming

Lowry E (10), Fowler E (10), MacIntrye +1 (10)

The Scot comes into this week after a stellar performance in his home tournament - the Scottish Open - where he was pipped to the post by Rory McIlroy.

But he’s in trouble on the tenth and has to hack out of the greenside rough, meaning it’s a bogey four. Still plenty of holes to go, though, and +1 is nowhere near out of it.

The Open 2023 - Cink in the clubhouse

12:56 , Ben Fleming

Cink -3 (68)

The American won his only major in 2009 at the Open and the 50-year-old has made a consummate start to the 151st edition with a three-under-par round of 68 which has him sitting nicely in second.

The Open 2023 - Fleetwood on the move

12:54 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler -1 (11), Fleetwood -2 (11), Scott -1 (11)

Go one, Tommy lad. It doesn’t appear like the Englishman is feeling the weight of expectation on his shoulders just yet as he pours in a 25-footer for his third birdie of the day.

Up into a tie for third at -2 now.

The Open 2023 - Smith back to level par

12:51 , Ben Fleming

Smith E (10), Schauffele E (10), Clark -1 (10)

More trouble for Smith around the green as his second lands in the sand. The defending champ can’t get up and down from the deep pot bunker and it’s another bogey for the Aussie who moves back to even par.

Wyndham Clark, meanwhile, breaks his run of nine-straight pars with a good birdie to move into the red.

The Open 2023 - Bogey for Lowry

12:48 , Ben Fleming

Lowry E (9), Fowler E (9), MacIntrye E (9)

Shane has been ice cold with the putter today and that trend continues as he sees his par putt slide by to drop back to level par.

MacIntyre has a great look to get into the red but the lefty just misses on the low side and has to settle for a par.

The Open 2023 - Slow start for Koepka

12:46 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay E (11), Koepka +1 (11), Matsuyama (11)

Brooks started slow at the US Open last month and has done so today but a dart into the 11th gives him a great look at birdie on the 11th which he converts. He’s now got a great look on the 12th as well and a chance to get back to even par.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website