The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.

Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in 2021.

It was a memorable Open last time at St Andrews in 2015, with Zach Johnson clinching a second major title when he beat Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a four-hole play-off, which left Spieth agonisingly one shot away from joining them in pursuit of a calendar grand slam.

“This is going to be a special week of golf and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship,” Woods said. “St. Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.’’

Here’s everything you need to know about The Open 2022 at St Andrews:

(PA)

When and where is The Open 2022?

The 150th edition of The Open starts on 14 July with the fourth and final round on 17 July at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What time will it start?

Tee times will be spread out throughout Thursday and Friday, but the early starters will go off at around 6am BST (1am ET) for the first round.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch the 150th Open live on Sky Sports, while Independent Sport will bring you a daily live blog, reaction and analysis throughout the week.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6:30am BST on Thursday and Friday. You can stream online via the Sky Go app.

There will be highlights on BBC Two from 9pm BST on Thursday and Friday.

Story continues

Zach Johnson celebrates winning The Open at St Andrews in 2015 (PA)

Tee times

6:35 am - GAME 1: Paul LAWRIE, Webb SIMPSON, Min Woo LEE

6:46 am - GAME 2: Sadom KAEWKANJANA, Ben CAMPBELL, Barclay BROWN (a)

6:57 am - GAME 3: Dean BURMESTER, Chan KIM, Brandon WU

7:08 am - GAME 4: Ian POULTER, Jamie DONALDSON, Guido MIGLIOZZI

7:19 am - GAME 5: Garrick HIGGO, Minkyu KIM, Ashley CHESTERS

7:30 am - GAME 6: Phil MICKELSON, Lucas HERBERT, Kurt KITAYAMA

7:41 am - GAME 7: Patrick REED, Tom HOGE, Joo-Hyung KIM

7:52 am - GAME 8: John DALY, Bryson DECHAMBEAU, Cameron TRINGALE

8:03 am - GAME 9: Cameron SMITH , Brooks KOEPKA, Seamus POWER

8:14 am - GAME 10 Francesco MOLINARI, Tommy FLEETWOOD, Justin ROSE

8:25 am - GAME 11: Cameron YOUNG, KH LEE, Robert MACINTYRE

8:36 am - GAME 12: Zach JOHNSON, Billy HORSCHEL, Corey CONNERS

8:47 am - GAME 13: Brian HARMAN, Pablo LARRAZABAL, Danny WILLETT

9:03 am - GAME 14: Stephen DODD, JT POSTON, Lee WESTWOOD

9:14 am - GAME 15: Sepp STRAKA, Luke LIST, Justin DE LOS SANTOS

9:25 am - GAME 16: Ernie ELS, Adri ARNAUS, Brad KENNEDY

9:36 am - GAME 17: Mackenzie HUGHES, Scott VINCENT, Victor PEREZ

9:47 am - GAME 18: JasonKOKRAK, Nicolai HOJGAARD, Sihwan KIM

9:58 am - GAME 19: Collin MORIKAWA, Rory MCILROY, Xander SCHAUFFELE

10:09 am - GAME 20: Shane LOWRY, Justin THOMAS, Viktor HOVLAND

10:20 am - GAME 21: Will ZALATORIS, Hideki MATSUYAMA, Tony FINAU

10:31 am - GAME 22: Kevin KISNER, Chris KIRK, Takumi KANAYA

10:42 am - GAME 23: Dylan FRITTELLI, Trey MULLINAX, Matthew JORDAN

10:53 am - GAME 24: Anthony QUAYLE, Zander LOMBARD, John PARRY

11:04 am - GAME 25: Thomas DETRY, Richard MANSELL, Marco PENGE

11:15 am - GAME 26: Alexander BJORK, Oliver FARR, Matthew FORD

11:36 am - GAME 27: Mark CALCAVECCHIA, Ryan FOX, Jediah MORGAN

11:47 am - GAME 28: Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT, Bernd WIESBERGER, Sam BAIRSTOW (a)

11:58 am - GAME 29: Adrian MERONK, Haotong LI, Marcus ARMITAGE

12:09 pm - GAME 30: Thriston LAWRENCE, Fabrizio ZANOTTI, Alex WRIGLEY

12:20 pm - GAME 31: Aaron WISE, Si-Woo KIM, Sam HORSFIELD

12:31 pm - GAME 32: Talor GOOCH, Shaun NORRIS, Wyndham CLARK

12:42 pm - GAME 33: Henrik STENSON, Russell HENLEY, Aldrich POTGIETER (a)

12:53 pm - GAME 34: Stewart CINK, Sergio GARCIA, Aaron JARVIS (a)

1:04 pm - GAME 35: Sungjae IM, Paul CASEY, Gary WOODLAND

1:15 pm - GAME 36: Dustin JOHNSON, Adam SCOTT, Marc LEISHMAN

1:26 pm - GAME 37: Scottie SCHEFFLER, Joaquin NIEMANN, Tyrrell HATTON

1:37 pm - GAME 38: Darren CLARKE, Richard BLAND, Filippo CELLI (a)

1:48 pm - GAME 39: Kevin NA, Kazuki HIGA, Erik VAN ROOYEN

2:04 pm - GAME 40: David DUVAL, Justin HARDING, Jordan SMITH

2:15 pm - GAME 41: Shugo IMAHIRA, Jason SCRIVENER, David LAW

2:26 pm - GAME 42: Abraham ANCER, Yuto KATSURAGAWA, Emiliano GRILLO

2:37 pm - GAME 43: Louis OOSTHUIZEN, Harris ENGLISH, Keita NAKAJIMA (a)

2:48 pm - GAME 44: Padraig HARRINGTON, Thomas PIETERS, Keith MITCHELL

2:59 pm - GAME 45: Tiger WOODS, Matthew FITZPATRICK, Max HOMA

3:10 pm - GAME 46: Jordan SPIETH, Jon RAHM, Harold VARNER III

3:21 pm - GAME 47: Patrick CANTLAY, Sam BURNS, Mito PEREIRA

3:32 pm - GAME 48: Keegan BRADLEY, Sebastian MUNOZ, Sahith THEEGALA

3:43 pm - GAME 49: Laurie CANTER, Dimitrios PAPADATOS, Matthew GRIFFIN

3:54 pm - GAME 50: John CATLIN, Jamie RUTHERFORD, David CAREY

4:05 pm - GAME 51: Mingyu CHO, Jorge FERNANDEZ-VALDES, Robert DINWIDDIE

4:16 pm - GAME 52: Lars VAN MEIJEL, Jack FLOYDD, Ronan MULLARNEY

Who are the contenders and what are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

The favourite and perhaps the best player in the world at his best. Look for the rejuvenated Irishman to go low here, having posted a nine-under 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open at St Andrews. McIlroy will have to adapt his high ball flight if the wind blows, but this could be the year to end an eight-year dry run since the last of his four majors.

Jon Rahm 11/1

Having broken through in the majors last year at the US Open, Rahm is a ball-striking machine and trending nicely when it comes to links golf after a T-11 and T-3 finish over the last two years.

Rahm could be inspired by Seve Ballesteros, a three-time Open champion, after the Spaniard’s magic won him the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1984.

Justin Thomas 12/1

A two-time major champion, finally, ‘JT’ has been sensational throughout 2022, including eight top 10 finishes, including his play-off win at Southern Hills at the PGA Championship. On the record as somebody who has worked on ball flight and confident at shaping it both ways, Thomas is another player very happy to mix it in all conditions.

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

The world No 1, a Masters champion and four-time winner in 2022. The American perhaps should be the favourite, despite a lack of Links experience, though he was T-8 on debut at the Open last year at Royal St George's.

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The defending champion after last year’s majestic display at Sandwich, but the American has struggled in recent weeks. He faded at Brookline in the US Open, but did lead after two rounds before ending T-5. If he can rediscover his trademark iron play, he’ll be right there.

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

British golf’s latest major winner after winning the US Open and now with a revamped game that includes distance to go with his exquisite chipping and putting. He joked about being a “bomber” after Brookline and overpowering the Old Course.

Jordan Spieth 18/1

The 2017 Open champion at Royal Birkdale, Spieth finished T-4 seven years ago here and was one shot out of the three-man play-off between champion Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Has tempted fate by claiming the Old Course could be “too easy” if the weather is calm.

Tiger Woods 50/1

It would be another fairytale story, but St Andrews, like Augusta, is finely tuned to Woods’ eye. It’s his “favourite course” and as a three time Open champion, who won here in 2000 and 2005, Woods will hope his unmatched knowledge can elevate him into contention if the body holds up just 18 months on from his career-threatening car crash.